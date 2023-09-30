The Daily Advertiser
Memories of Wagga Wagga in days gone by

September 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Two ladies enjoy a day at the Wagga races in 1960 in this picture from the Lennon Collection. Picture supplied (CSURA, RW1574.160)
25 YEARS AGO

Councillor John Harding was re-elected mayor of Wagga for his second term with Cr Dennis Blackett elected as deputy mayor.

