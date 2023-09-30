Memories of Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Councillor John Harding was re-elected mayor of Wagga for his second term with Cr Dennis Blackett elected as deputy mayor.
Wagga nurse and Red Cross worker Maryann Kelly has returned home after eight months of service in Afghanistan.
Miss Wagga, Michelle Robertson and Community Princess Tamara Glover returned to Wagga after spending a month representing Wagga travelling through Europe.
Anglican Priest Reverend Philip Elliott Price was tragically killed in a plane crash near Lockhart.
Wagga Leagues Club sales in 1997-98 exceeded $6.5 million with gross profits after operating expenses rising from $3,976,109 to $4,314,960.
Wagga Tigers players made the most of Sunday's first grade and under 18's premierships at the club's "Mad Monday" celebrations at Robertson Oval.
Leagues Club cricketers, Dennis Chaplin and Phil Angel were presented with life membership certificates by Leagues Club president, Brian Lawrence.
Beatrice Nixon, a former student of Mangoplah Public School has written a book, Mangoplah Memoirs and School Centenary about her memories of the school and town.
Greg Armstrong, Cheryl Blake, Richard Black, and Barb Hackett were among those enjoying the Wagga Picnic Races cocktail party at the Riverine Club.
Rivcoll's 1978 rugby union premiership team gathered in Wagga for a 20-year reunion.
George and Virginia Sykes took out individual categories and Sue and Chris Deely the best-dressed couple award in the Picnic Races, Fashions on the Field which was judged by Pam Petherbridge, Michael McCormack, and Sue Kelly.
Wagga City Council has received approval to borrow $2.4 million this financial year of which $1.5 million has been set aside for work on the Bomen abattoir expansion.
Wagga grazier Cr Ron Harris has been elected president of Mitchell Shire Council.
The Southern Riverina County Council was ordered to shed half of its total electricity load, in its worst-ever power cuts, causing chaos in the region.
Wagga Show Society president, Keith Brunskill said that the "show will go on - power disruptions or not".
Wagga shops are foregoing late-night shopping on Thursday to enable maximum available power to be directed to the Wagga Showgrounds.
Bill Lonsdale, president of the Master Butchers Association in Wagga said that their members would defy striking abattoir employees and make their own kills.
Former Wagga residents, Mr and Mrs Geoff Dixon are leaving Australia for Europe where Mr Dixon, a former chief of staff at The Daily Advertiser has been appointed the Australian government's publications editor for Europe and Asia.
Mr Colin White has been appointed as chairman of the 2WG Old Peoples Homes Trust following the formal resignation of Mrs WJ Hucker.
Captain of the Wagga Fire Brigade, Laurie Gallagher, farewelled Mr Fred Lynn who retired from the brigade after 28 years of service.
John Ross, 82, a former member of Holbrook Shire who was involved with local government for 48 years and served in the NSW Legislative Assembly as the Member for Albury, has died at his home.
RA Johnson, homebuilder, handyman centre, shopfitters and glass merchants are celebrating their 21st birthday.
David Olsen and Barney St. George were among those taking part in a walkathon at The Rock to raise money for the Mt Austin High School Parents and Citizens Association.
