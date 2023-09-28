South Wagga Tennis Club's centenary of serving the local tennis community was recently acknowledged by Tennis NSW.
Tennis NSW Chief executive Darren Simpson was in Wagga last week to present an award to South Wagga president Scott Purcell celebrating the Tennis Club's 100 years of operation.
Purcell agreed that a centenary of operation was a significant accomplishment and believed that the club would be amongst the longest serving in Wagga.
"I don't know of many others but there's probably something else in town," Purcell said.
"But there wouldn't be too many other clubs that have been around in Wagga for that long."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
There has been a fair bit of work done at the facility over the last couple of years and Purcell revealed that the next big project would be to update their clubhouse.
"We've been doing as much as we can over the last few years," he said.
"The surfaces have been replaced and we've installed Hotshots courts and upgraded the fencing around the outside.
"The next piece of the puzzle is around trying to secure some funding for a new clubhouse as it's a little bit dilapidated.
"It's been there and served a purpose, but for us to continue to grow and provided a quality facility for the community we need to upgrade that as soon as we can."
Purcell said the club was also looking to host a centenary event in the near future to celebrate the milestone with exact details to be confirmed at a later date.
The club also recently awarded Ron Whyte life membership at their annual general meeting.
Whyte has dedicated 67 years of service to the club and has held every role on the committee during his lengthy time of involvement.
Purcell said it was terrific to see Whyte awarded with life membership and said that his contributions to the club over the years were unmatched.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.