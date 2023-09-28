The Daily Advertiser
South Wagga Tennis Club's centenary of serving the local tennis community was recently acknowledged by Tennis NSW

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 28 2023 - 5:30pm
South Wagga Tennis Club were recently presented with an award from Tennis NSW celebrating their 100 years of serving the local community. Picture supplied
