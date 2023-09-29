Government advertising supports only the 'yes' side

We would like to know exactly how the Voice delegates will be chosen. How much will they be paid? Will the Voice have its own public service? How long will Voice members hold office? Not all Indigenous groups were represented at Uluru, so how do we know that the Voice will better represent them? Where do the 11 Indigenous members of parliament fit into this plan? Will there be a minister for the Voice instead of Aboriginal Affairs more generally? How will Aboriginal groups that disagree with the "selected" Voice representatives express their needs?