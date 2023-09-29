Government advertising supports only the 'yes' side

Government advertising is generally annoying, but it happens. Therefore I have to support the plea in a recent DA editorial to direct more government advertising to regional newspapers. They receive close to zero per cent of the government's ad spend, the editorial claimed.
Right now $345 million is being spent on a referendum. Much of that money is to be spent on advertising, for the "yes" case only. That is annoying enough, but why almost exclusively through foreign-owned digital media?
Newspapers are the place where the finer points of this Voice could be explained. But here's the reason for no newspaper advertising spend - Labor doesn't want to reveal details.
We would like to know exactly how the Voice delegates will be chosen. How much will they be paid? Will the Voice have its own public service? How long will Voice members hold office? Not all Indigenous groups were represented at Uluru, so how do we know that the Voice will better represent them? Where do the 11 Indigenous members of parliament fit into this plan? Will there be a minister for the Voice instead of Aboriginal Affairs more generally? How will Aboriginal groups that disagree with the "selected" Voice representatives express their needs?
Labor would have noted that newspapers have been spreading the "yes" vibe for them. We are told the feel-good stuff. No need for government advertising when we are doing it for them, for free.
The Voice is a "top-down" plan. Megan Davis' mother was an English teacher and she is now a professor of Law, UNSW Law. Pat Dodson went to Monivae College in Hamilton, Victoria after he became an orphan, then Corpus Christie College Melbourne. Professor Marcia Langton has a PhD from Macquarie.
Designers like Tom Calma now hold high positions in universities. Many of the designers are privileged people who have risen through their own efforts. Yes makes it possible? A cringeworthy television advertisement.
Albanese got to work to ensure that big business would offer funding for the "yes" campaign. Funding with benefits, it could be suggested. Qatar wanting extra flights to Australia? Qantas painted "yes" slogans on its aircraft. Albanese appeared with his new-best mate Alan Joyce in the publicity shots. All while Qantas was selling tickets for cancelled services.
Twiggy Forrest? He needs massive subsidies to fund his renewables investments and clean hydrogen dreams. And so it goes on - if you want to do business with the government, be on side. Or else.
Their ABC got the message. No need for even-handedness. The ABC's bias reached new heights when Senator Nampijinpa Price's address to the National Press Club was relegated to ABC24, until a last minute intervention attributed to Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson.
I am personally not surprised that the polls are showing that the "no" case is well ahead. With very little advertising. Voters can pick a set up. When a government tries to limit the ability of the "no" side to get their message across, you know that there is good reason to vote "no"!
Aboriginal spokesperson Nova Peris told Shari Markson on Sky last recently that she was involved in the republican campaign which failed because voters became bogged down in the details.
Is that why Albanese won't tell the whole story? We know that the package includes Voice, treaty and truth. And what else? Voters won't vote "yes" to the vibe.
Albanese's Voice is about power and money but he won't advertise that. Too late once it's in the constitution: Albanese can then include whatever details the activists demand.
