Wagga's Lara Smith lands contract with Moulin Rouge Féerie revue show in Paris

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga's Lara Smith has been given a 13-month contract as a showgirl for the Moulin Rouge Féerie revue show in Paris. Picture by Ash Smith
It will be a dream come true for Wagga dancer Lara Smith when she flies to Paris next week to begin a 13-month contract as a showgirl in the prestigious Moulin Rouge Féerie revue show.

