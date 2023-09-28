Motorists have been urged to report dangerous driving behaviour this long weekend as Riverina police crack down on those doing the wrong thing behind the wheel.
Highway patrol officers were already out and about patrolling Wagga's streets on Thursday, ahead of the annual four-day Labour Day long weekend police blitz.
Operation Labour Day 2023 begins at 12.01am on Friday, September 29 and will run through until 11.59pm on Monday, October 2.
A particular focus is being placed on those caught speeding, drink-driving and driving while fatigued, with double demerits in place for the length of the operation.
NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said police will be out and about in force.
"Don't put yourself and anyone else on the road in harm's way by disregarding road rules," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Those selfish drivers who choose to place others at risk won't be tolerated."
Police will be utilising all resources available over the weekend.
In Wagga, officers got a head start on Thursday morning, with random breath testing sites set up across the city.
"Anyone who does decide to speed, drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or commit any other driving offences, expect to be caught and dealt with accordingly," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The people that don't care about others are often the ones who complain that they need their licence or car for work and family reasons when caught."
Transport for NSW's safety, environment and regulation deputy secretary Sally Webb said eight people died on NSW roads over the October long weekend last year and they don't want a repeat of those statistics this weekend.
"Eight deaths is eight too many, and I'm appealing to everyone to drive carefully on NSW roads this long weekend," she said.
"If you are driving this public holiday weekend, even if it's a short trip, please use common sense - give yourself plenty of travel time, buckle up or wear your helmet, stay under the speed limit, put the phone away and never ever drive if you've been drinking or are affected by drugs."
The warning was issued just hours after a 70-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Bago Forest Road near Tumbarumba on Thursday morning. The man's crashed ute was found about 2.30am.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is now under way.
Members of the public have been urged to report motorists engaging in dangerous driving to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
