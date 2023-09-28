A Wagga suburb will lose one of its last remaining businesses at its local shopping centre when the Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office closes its doors permanently on Friday.
The closure comes after several armed robberies at the premises over the years, with the last offence - the straw that broke the camel's back - being the owner threatened with a machete on April 13.
Owner Himanshu Rawal, who isn't able to comment on the closure at this time, launched a physical petition following the attack.
The petition, which called for residents to support him as he urged Australia Post to grant him permission to operate at a different location as he no longer felt safe where he was at the Ashmont Shopping Centre.
A second petition was created by resident Rebecca Mack through Change.org and garnered another 560 signatures.
"Himanshu and Tina have had the business [for] eight years but in that time have had a very bumpy ride," Ms Mack wrote on the petition's web page.
"They've endured four armed robberies, three breaks and enters [and] lots of shoplifting and customer abuse."
Despite the show of support, Mr Rawal was not successful in his endeavour to move and will hand in his license as a result which has been unofficially confirmed by Australia Post.
A spokesperson for Australia Post said Ashmont Post Office will cease trading permanently from 12pm Friday.
"From Friday the post office will permanently close, with customers able to access postal services from nearby outlets including Mount Austin and Wagga South," the spokesperson said.
"We would like to thank the Ashmont licensees for their service to the community and wish them well for the future."
All PO holders should have received letters regarding the closure and will be offered a free six-month PO mail redirection.
While there are five other post offices within a five-kilometre radius of Ashmont, residents are upset to see one of the suburb's last few remaining businesses close its doors.
At the Ashmont Shopping Centre precinct, there remains a popular hairdresser, a Foodworks and a pub scattered between several vacant stores.
For the suburb's long-time residents like Tony Mcauliffe, who visits the newsagency and post office daily on his mobility scooter, the closure comes as sad news.
"It's sad, I think he's been held up like three times," he said.
"The newsagency has been terrific, they're good people."
It means that Mr Mcauliffe and others alike will now have to go somewhere else to get their morning copy of The Daily Advertiser.
Australia Post was asked if the post office would operate at the Ashmont location in the future if a licensee was willing to take it over, and if it could confirm the closure was a result of crime, but refused to do so on the record.
