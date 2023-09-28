A second Wagga Lake Run and Ride title was the perfect way for Radka Kahlefeldt to cap off her preparation ahead of the 2023 Ironman World Championships that are being held in Hawaii.
Kahlefeldt backed up her win from last year and said it was good to post such a competitive time ahead of flying off to Kona in just a couple of days.
"Yeah I was definitely pleased with that one," Kahlefeldt said.
"I was over a minute faster than last year so I'm definitely in good shape that's for sure.
"It felt really nice just to run with the boys there and watch the battle between Brad (Kahlefeldt) and Jaz (Kahlefeldt)."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The 10km event was incorporated into Kahlefeldt's final major day of training ahead of her flying out of the country and she said that she's relieved that the majority of the work is now behind her.
"Today it's a bit of a tired day but otherwise the body is feeling good," she said.
"But I can't wait to start tapering, I think I've had enough of training so I just have to push to do two more days or so.
"Then I have the day off for the travelling so I can't wait for that actually."
Kahlefeldt will depart the country on Saturday and arrive in Kona roughly two weeks before she has to compete on October 14.
With the majority of her training now done, Kahlefeldt said that time would be spent trying to acclimatise to the warm and humid conditions.
"I'll have two weeks before the race but the first few days will be quite easy just to get used to the weather with the heat and everything," she said.
"I'll be doing some slower longer stuff and just hydrating and suffering in the heat before we introduce some efforts.
"But there won't be too many long rides or runs so the work is done basically."
Kahlefeldt is looking forward to competing against the world's best triathletes and said that she would be happy if she could finish inside the top 10.
"I think I would be really pleased with a top 10," she said.
"But it's going to be hard because everyone wants to finish in the top 10 I'd say.
"That's kind of my goal and I would be very pleased with that but mainly just to feel good in all three disciplines and finish strong.
"I know just to enjoy it sounds silly, but I'm trying to enjoy the journey towards that big goal.
"The race alone should be a treat and reward for all the hard work I've done so far."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.