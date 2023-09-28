The smiles on very excited children's faces said it all as Country Hope's holiday camp made its big comeback this week.
The charity this year partnered with the Police Citizens Youth Club to hold a number of activities in Wagga's newly-opened, state-of-the-art PCYC facility.
The camp, which has not been held for four years due to COVID, runs over six days and features a wide range of activities and adventures for children.
The holiday camp is run for children who have life threatening illnesses and/or the siblings of those affected by life threatening illnesses.
During the camps, the children are partnered with a "buddy" or older supervisors who look after them.
For Cambell McMaster, Country Hope is more than just a summer camp - it was where he found his friends, his partner and a purpose.
Dr McMaster first entered the Country Hope camp when he was eight or nine years old after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and was a camper until he was 16.
After turning 18, he became a buddy for two years, while he was studying to become a doctor, and now he interns working as a medical doctor for Country Hope.
"My fondest memories are being at the camp playing UNO, my friendship groups here, and you can even see that on this camp, UNO is a big part of everyone here," Dr McMaster said.
Dr McMaster also met his partner of five years at the camp, and believes Country Hope helping people played a role in his decision to become a doctor.
IN OTHER NEWS
It's those activities and making the children forget about their illness and problems which can have a long lasting impact.
Seven-year-old Paddy, who is legally blind and requires assistance, declared his proudest moment of the Country Hope camp was being able to reach new heights - up to two metres - while rock climbing.
He also loved being able to make clay pottery for his parents.
A sense of community is palpable - as seen from Evelyn, 7, whose favourite part of camp was spending time with people and making new friends.
Volunteer Simon Barton served as a buddy on camp for eight years and became camp director in 2019.
Mr Barton recalled how during the first day he would see children who were extremely shy, who didn't want to speak with anyone, and by the last day the same children would be performing on stage in front of everyone.
"Coming to campus is really infectious, and in volunteering you really come to realise that there is no charity that does what Country Hope does," he said.
"When you see children having so much fun so much fun that they forget about their illness or they forget their brother or sister has an illness, and everybody is treated the same."
For him the fun activities are crucial in children forming friendships and the most rewarding aspect of his experience has been seeing how they positively impact the children.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.