Griffins, Kestrels win in opening round of Australian Rugby Shield

It has been a successful start to the Australian Rugby Shield for ACT and Southern NSW, with both the Griffins and the Kestrels winning their opening round matches.
After a slow first half, Griffins came out firing in the second half of their game against the Victorian Axemen to hand them a devastating 39-3 win.
Riverina locals Lachie Day and Jack Ketteringham were both in good form, with Ketteringham crossing for a 60th minute try, and Day kicking well all game.
With two conversions and two penalty goals Day was the side's top scorer.
Assistant coach Nick McCarthy said it was a great first hit out for the side, with both locals doing their roles well.
"Both boys played well yesterday, Lachie started on the wing and did what he does, kicked well and tried to get on attack when needed, put his body on the line defensively when needed," McCarthy said.
"Jack came off the bench with about 30 minutes to go, and really sped the game up well for us and showed some good continuity and staying alive in the game, he was able to sneak over for a good try."
Defeating Victoria in their meeting last year, McCarthy said there was no assumption of winning ahead of the game.
"It's a bit unknown the first game of a carnival like this," he said.
"Obviously we beat them last year but you really don't know what team is going to turn up, we were pretty confident with how our preparation had gone, so it was nice to get the job done."
Admitting it took a moment for the team to find their rhythm together, once they did however, McCarthy was impressed with what he saw.
Playing up in Queensland, McCarthy said the team has been forced to acclimatise quickly to the heat.
"It took some time to get the details right but once we did it started to fall into place pretty well and we managed the weather under taxing conditions," he said.
"It was 32° in the middle of the game, good fun for rugby, we're preparing for it to be quite warm every day we're up here, it's just another one of those things that we can't control that we've got to deal with."
Heading to the carnival as reigning champions, McCarthy said they won't be thinking about it too much, but will use the lessons they learnt from last years campaign to help them go as far as they can.
"We're taking a little bit from last year and the way we did things process wise, but it's a difficult competition to win because if you lose one essentially you're out, so we've got to make sure we get the job done tomorrow against Queensland country and then again on Saturday against Queensland suburban," he said.
"If we do that, we give ourselves a chance of getting it again."
Hoping to retain their title as champions after winning last year's competition, the Griffins have Thursday as a rest day before they return to the field.
Meanwhile, the Kestrels also got off to a strong start with a 15-10 win over ADF Women.
They'll also return to the field on Friday to play the NSW Country side.
