Ingram wins best and fairest in return season at Kangaroos

He went away for a year but now in his first season back at the club, Luke Ingram has won the Kangaroos' best and fairest count.
After a highly successful year under new coach Nathan Rose, it was a tight race for the club's top award, but the front rower got across the line in his homecoming season.
Moving to Queendland for the 2022 season to play in the Queensland Cup with Mackay, Kangaroos president Peter Hurst said the club was always open to Ingram returning to Wagga.
"He realised that he's not made for that climate and wanted to come back, so we'd been talking on and off and wished him well playing a higher level of footy," Hurst said.
"He went to test himself at a better level that we always want to encourage, and then we got him back to play with us for the 2023 season, and he's just been a powerhouse, he's just such a strong worker, a real big engine."
Not only a standout player, Hurst said Ingram is a great club person, always wanting to support the club and stepping into the under 16s coaching role alongside Tyler Jones.
"He's a unique character and he's best mates with Tyler Jones who was also with us in 2021 and went up to Queensland as well, and came back and both boys coached the under 16s team, and that's a testament to their want to give back."
By no means a landslide vote, Hurst said players across the park had fantastic seasons this year with three individuals topping the player's player vote.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"There were lots of guys in the running, with the year that we had," he said.
"There were three players players, which is voted on by their peers each round, and Luke wasn't one of those, so it's just a testament of how widespread the talent is in the club at the moment.
"Luke picked up the best and fairest on the three, two, one votes, and he had a very good year.
"He got better as the year went on, and it was a bit of a bit of a learning curve with a new coach and a new style of football that Nathan (Rose) wanted out of all the players, but once he was on board he was a great asset for us."
By all reports enjoying his first season back at the club, Hurst said it's been a pleasure to have Ingram back in the fold.
Finishing second on the ladder this year, though out of luck on grand final day Hurst said the success of this season should be celebrated by the club.
"As an executive committee, to turn things around, we came up with a five-year business plan and the ultimate goal is to be competitive year in and year out.
"We've sort of crept into fifth place the last couple of years and to be honest if we were any less than third this year we would have been disappointed but to get to the grand final was testament of the boys.
"Once you get there, you get greedy and you want it all, and credit to Nathan he had the boys prepared enough for it, it was just an experienced thing and we've got a few younger guys in that in that cohort so, we'll only be better for it next year."
