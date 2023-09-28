Kooringal Colts will be hoping that continuity will be their key to success this year as they look to take in a virtually unchanged side into the upcoming Wagga Cricket season.
The Colts were the surprise packets of the competition last season and secured a spot in the grand final where they eventually fell to Wagga City.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan predicted that there wouldn't be a lot of change with their only key inclusion being that of Sam Gainsford who missed Kooringal's entire campaign last season after rupturing his achilles on the eve of the season start.
"I think we'll be very similar to last year," Hanigan said.
"Obviously we'll add Sam Gainsford who done his achilles at the start of last year, he's come from Manly and played a bit of first grade up there and he's really keen.
"It was disappointing he done his achilles last year but he hasn't missed a beat this off season and he's really raring to go.
"He's one to look out for and he's in for a big season."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
In addition to being quiet on the recruitment front, Hanigan said the Colts have also kept their departures to only a couple of players.
"Mat Etchells just through work and family commitments he's not going to play," he said.
"Then Darcy Irvine is going to play up until Christmas time as he has plans to move down to Melbourne to be with his partner down there.
"But they are the only two changes so far."
Last season was a pretty successful campaign for the Colts and Hanigan said they would be looking to build on that and try and go one step better this year.
"Obviously we were pretty happy making the grand final." he said.
"It was disappointing losing it but at the start of the year a lot of people had written us off and we were tipped not to make the finals.
"I think we proved a few people wrong which is nice and hopefully we get that respect around the comp knowing that we will turn up and play a hard brand of cricket.
"To make the grand final was a tick in some ways, obviously losing was disappointing but the season overall we were pretty happy with."
Brothers Alex and Shaun Smith were both very impressive last season for the Colts and Hanigan believed that the duo would again be ones to watch this year.
"Alex and Shaun Smith have been around the club for three years now and they are getting older and stronger," he said.
"Alex had a really good season and opened the batting last year and I think he's starting to take it to the next step and hopefully be more consistent with his performances.
"The same with Shaun, he's played a lot of rep cricket and he's a great wicket-keeper batsman and I think them two are the ones to watch this year."
Hanigan conceded it's been a low-key start to pre-season for his side but said that they would ramp up preparations early next week.
"Yeah the off-season went pretty quick to be honest," he said.
"We are starting to get back into it and we've had a few hits just on weekends but we are ready to get back into it after the long weekend on Tuesday's and Thursday's and round one will come pretty quick."
