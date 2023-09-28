The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vanessa Keenan, Nat Ord draw on bushfires experience with Mid Stories II exhibition at Wagga gallery

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists in residence at Wagga Art Gallery's E3 Art Space, Nat Ord and Vanessa Keenan, explore the aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires on the Snowy Valleys in their exhibition Mid Stories II. Picture by Ash Smith
Artists in residence at Wagga Art Gallery's E3 Art Space, Nat Ord and Vanessa Keenan, explore the aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires on the Snowy Valleys in their exhibition Mid Stories II. Picture by Ash Smith

Living through catastrophic bushfires and the traumatic aftermath has been solemn inspiration for two women who have opened their story of recovery to Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.