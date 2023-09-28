Martin another legacy in Temora's long NRL history

When Penrith Panthers line up for their fourth consecutive NRL grand final on Sunday night, there'll be a familiar face for the Dragons loyal as Temora-born Liam Martin steps on the field.
It's been another big year for the Panthers, who are hoping for a three-peat, but that hasn't stopped Martin from staying connected to his home town.
After the second-rower was rested by Penrith due to Origin duties, he returned home in June to celebrate his home club's annual Loud Shirt Day.
Temora first grade coach Josh McCrone said it's always exciting to have Martin back at the club when he is in town.
"It's awesome, every time he comes back to town, that Friday night he'll train the boys and have a beer with us and come out of the footy on Saturday or Sunday," McCrone said.
"That whole atmosphere that we're building here in Temora plays a huge part in that."
Martin is one of three Temora Dragon juniors currently playing in the top league, and McCrone said he's been a huge influence on junior players in the town.
"The legacy beyond people in town just talking about him, is every second kid at school boys is a Panthers supporter," he said.
"Penrith the team are really successful themselves, but I think another massive part of that is that Liam plays down there, that connection back to Temora is massive.
"It shows there's a clear pathway, there's something here that's definitely right, I'm not really sure what it is but we've had current NRL players since the early 90s.
"At the moment there's a couple guys in the lower grade systems too, like Charlie Guymer at Parramatta, and Ted Reardon at Bulldogs, so there is a few still floating around that will hopefully pop up in an NRL jumper at some stage, so hopefully we can keep that trend going forever."
McCrone, another Temora junior who played in the NRL, said the town's ability to produce top league players is an important part of their collective history, though admitted he'd love to have the talents of Martin out on field for him.
"I think it's something we're pretty proud of as a town as both a junior and senior club here in Temora that we are able to keep producing players that go on to play NRL," McCrone said.
"It's a bit of a hindrance to us as a senior club that our best players go down and end up playing NRL, but it's fantastic to watch."
Anticipating a tighter match than the past two years, McCrone said he believes Martin and his Panthers will get the job done over the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday night.
"I think they will [win], I think it'll be a lot tougher, I think it'll be really close, Broncos are playing some really good footy, but I back Liam into scoring a try," he said.
Penrith Panthers play Brisbane Broncos in the 2023 NRL grand final at Stadium Australia on Sunday night. Kick off is at 7:30pm.
