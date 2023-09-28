The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Martin another legacy in Temora's long NRL history

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora's Liam Martin is tackled during Penrith's game against Newcastle in April. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Temora's Liam Martin is tackled during Penrith's game against Newcastle in April. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

When Penrith Panthers line up for their fourth consecutive NRL grand final on Sunday night, there'll be a familiar face for the Dragons loyal as Temora-born Liam Martin steps on the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.