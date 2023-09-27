A man has died despite efforts of emergency services who responded to an early-morning crash in the Riverina highlands.
NSW Police have confirmed the person involved in the single-vehicle tragedy north of Tumbarumba on Thursday morning could not be saved by first responders.
A spokesperson for police said emergency services were called to Bago Forest Road around 2.30am, where they discovered a black Ford ute had crashed.
"Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the 70-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," police said.
It is understood the crash occurred near Tumbarumba Creek.
In other news
NSW Ambulance also responded crews to the scene when it was initially reported, a representative for the organisation said.
A crime scene was established at the crash site and investigations into the cause of the crash began soon after, with police urging anyone with information relating to the incident to make contact with Riverina Police District or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
A four-kilometre stretch of Batlow Road - between Courabyra Road and Bago Forest Road - was closed to traffic in the wake of the crash, reopening around 9.30am.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
