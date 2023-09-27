The Daily Advertiser
Police investigating after man dies in crash on Bago Forest Road, near Tumbarumba

By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:19am, first published 6:23am
A man died in a crash near Tumbarumba on Thursday morning, despite efforts of paramedics on scene, police confirm. File image
A man has died despite efforts of emergency services who responded to an early-morning crash in the Riverina highlands.

