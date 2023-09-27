The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Aboriginal woman Karen Kime backs Voice to Parliament to honour grandfather's struggle for justice

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:09am, first published September 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leader of Wagga's Aboriginal community with a strong family history fighting for human rights has spoken out in support of the Voice to Parliament just weeks out from the referendum date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.