Juniors shine in Football Wagga junior grand finals

It was a weekend for the troopers, with every Football Wagga junior grand final won by a team that lost their major semi two weeks prior.
Ten teams from five local clubs were represented in the grand final games, which had fantastic attendance.
Football Wagga development officer Stacey Collins said it was a great day of football for the association and all clubs involved.
"It was a great day, all the scorelines for the most part were very very close, and it was exciting to see so many teams from different clubs represented," Collins said.
"There were some really standout players in each game and I think all the kids should be really proud of the efforts they put in."
With the day finishing without a hitch, Collins said while there were some disappointed players, on the whole the feedback she received from all involved was positive.
She was particularly impressed with the sportsmanship on display from both winning and losing sides.
"You have the kids that are upset but I think that a lot of players showed maturity and did really enjoy themselves overall," she said.
"From talking to players from winning teams and from losing teams, I saw a lot of great sportsmanship, I saw a lot of players go over and see their friends on other teams and have a chat to them after the game.
"I feel like a lot of that's come from watching older players and players in the World Cup, seeing how important it is to celebrate with your team but also support and congratulate the team that you've beat."
Whether from the same school or part of SAP programs together, Collins said it was pleasing to see so many players from different clubs and teams mixing together before and after games.
Not only were players enjoying themselves, but spectators too, with a huge turnout to see the young players in action.
"There was great support for the kids and a lot of people hung around or came early and watched the games or stayed watched the game after theirs," Collins said.
"That was really great, and it really shows a strong community of people that are enjoying football and watching others succeed and achieve things as well, which I thought was really really good."
Wagga United, Lake Albert, South Wagga, and Henwood Park all won premierships on Saturday, with Tolland also represented in grand final games.
Football Wagga junior grand final results
Under 16: Henwood Park 7 d South Wagga 1
Junior Leonard: Wagga United 1 d Lake Albert 0
Under 14: Lake Albert 1 d Henwood Park 0
Junior Madden: South Wagga 5 d Tolland 3
Under 13: Lake Albert Wobbegongs 4 d Lake Albert Hammerheads 1
Under 12: Wagga United 3 d Tolland 1
