In just his third career start, Royal Exit broke through for his maiden for Junee trainer Trevor White at Riverina Paceway.
The three-year-old gelding led from the front for the entire 1740m journey and powered home strong to win by 6.9m ahead of Line Dance trained by Darrell Hillier.
White was happy with the run but believed that the gelding still had a fair bit of improvement left in him.
"He went alright," White said.
"It wasn't a real strong field but he went pretty well.
"He's still very green and he doesn't know much about racing yet but he could go okay.
"We're happy with him and it's only the second run we've given him as he had one before we got him.
"I think he's a nice horse, I don't know how good but he goes alright."
Peter McRae drove Royal Exit to the victory and White said he did a great job of controlling the race from out in front.
"Yeah Pete drove him good," he said.
"He got home in a pretty quick last quarter so it makes it pretty hard for them to beat you when you do that."
It was the second win of the night for McRae who earlier steered Classic Beesmack to victory for Wyalong trainer Rodney Crowe.
Blake Jones also claimed two winners on Tuesday night at Riverina Paceway steering Island Bouhinia and Smokin Pocket to victory.
White was unsure what would be the plan of attack for Royal Exit coming up but believed he would give the gelding a couple of weeks off before targeting another race.
"We'll probably just give him a couple of weeks and then have a look for a race somewhere," he said.
"But we won't be getting too excited yet."
White will have Dust To Diamonds, Imperious, Village Area and He's A Terror all going round on Friday at Riverina Paceway.
While noting the consistency of the quartet, White believed that some luck would be needed if he were to continue his recent winning run which has seen him claim a handful of victories over the past fortnight.
"We've got four in on Friday but they've all got bad draws," he said.
"They are all very consistent horses and if they can get a bit of luck then they can go alright.
"We've been having a good run as we've won five or six over the last couple of weeks."
