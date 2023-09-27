Woodhouse-Bedak nominated to AOC for Winter Youth Olympic Games

Wagga-born cross country skier Edward Woodhouse-Bedak has made a jump to biathlon, a decision that's already proved smart.
Less than 12-months into the endeavour, Woodhouse-Bedak has been nominated by Biathlon Australia to the Australian Olympic Committee for selection in the upcoming Winter Youth Olympic Games.
Stepping into biathlon, Woodhouse-Bedak said finding his rhythm as a shooter took some adjusting.
"I was doing a little bit of biathlon previously, and I sort of thought I might as well give this a try, I'm not a bad shot, not a bad skier, so let's put them both together," Woodhouse-Bedak said.
"I did about a month of really hard training for [the first competition], every single day for a whole month and a half then I started competing."
Training at Mount Hotham, where Australia's only biathlon range is located, Woodhouse-Bedak earned himself third in his first competition.
"All my training was there, though there was a bit of a lack of snow this season, but there's not much you can do," he said.
"Coming into my first competition, I wasn't particularly confident because it would be my first proper biathlon race, and probably one of the biggest ones I'd ever do.
"It was very nerve-racking because I was up against multiple boys who had been doing it for years, so it was a bit of a shot in the dark in that regard, but I pulled through somehow."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
A well trained skier, he said the hardest part of the change was improving his shooting and finding confidence in hitting the target both standing and prone (lying down).
With an 8cm x 8cm and 4cm x 4cm targets respectively, Woodhouse-Bedak said there's very little margin for error.
"I was a very good skier compared to the rest of my competitors, but my shooting was my downfall," he said.
"There were two rounds of shooting and in the first round I missed four, and then I hit three in my standing, so I only had 40 per cent hits.
"So I've got a little shooting range downstairs at home that I use with an air rifle, and when I was at Hotham I was shooting probably 400-500 rounds a day for a month and a half, so I was doing a fair bit of shooting.
"Starting off on the standing, it's something I'd never done before, I was alright on the prone but standing was a real struggle, and I remember being really pleased with myself after doing maybe 200 shots and then hitting my first.
"It was a big process getting to this stage but once you start hitting it over and over you get some confidence as well."
With racers penalised for missed shots with time added to their run, or on occasion with a sprint, he said being a strong skier has worked in his favour as he can complete penalty sprints faster, or often has a big enough ski-time lead that the penalty doesn't drop him down places.
Though his nomination to the AOC is not set to be ratified until later this year, Woodhouse-Bedak is taking his training full steam ahead, with the young athlete set to head to Switzerland next month.
Selected as one of two male Australian athletes to attend the training camp jointly supported by the International Olympic Committee and International Biathlon Union, he'll spend a week honing his skill alongside fellow youth athletes.
He also has races and training opportunities scheduled in Slovenia, Italy, and Austria over the coming months.
Grateful for the nomination, Woodhouse-Bedak is excited for what lies ahead.
"I was quite pleased with myself," he said.
"It's opened up so much, I immediately thought okay, what's next from here, I was very fixated on making it, so now I've made it, it's time to look further and see what is next."
The AOC will ratify athlete nominations for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games to be hosted in Gangwon, South Korea, in late 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.