With so much division in relation to the referendum, it's time to consider the 'facts'. Thus, as an Aboriginal woman, I write why I am voting 'yes'.
Aboriginal people have always learnt from their Elders and the example of our ancestors. I think of those hard-won steps in human rights my family struggled for. From staging the first protest in Sydney on Australia day in 1938 or the campaigns to obtain the right to vote.
Indeed, my grandfather spent years fundraising to form the first 'All Blacks' team in 1946. From this I've learnt that gaining human rights doesn't happen overnight, but in many small steps along the way.
Leaders such as Linda Burney, Noel Pearson, Tom Calma and others in the 'Yes' campaign understand this and have brought about vast improvements for our people. Particularly those in areas such as health, education and employment.
However, we still have a long way to go. Voting 'Yes' in relation to The Voice is critical for this slow and steady change to continue.
In contrast leaders in the 'No' campaign are divisive, and that is not how our people do things! Comments that question our identity are offensive, reflect a lack of integrity - and my respect.
Likewise, the opposition's use of language warning us to 'think twice' and 'maintain the rage' is a tactic used in every one of their campaigns. From this I have learnt that the world's best leaders are those that bring people together - not push them apart.
Finally, fear was used again by the opposition while attempting to stop Kevin Rudd in giving the National Apology, warning of costly payouts to those who were removed. Of course, that never happened.
Neither will it happen if we vote 'Yes' in the forthcoming referendum; a decision that sets 'in train' a process that will bring us closer together. Aboriginal people will finally be written into the Constitution as the First Nations people of this Country.
This will reflect an ancient heritage - for all Australians to be proud of.
I had a conversation the other day about what makes a good leader. I argued that a good leader must show courage in the face of adversity. And he/she should never cry when addressing their followers.
This brings me to the question: Does PM Albanese have the attributes of a good leader? Well, from what I have seen of him lately, the answer would have to be no. He just hasn't got what it takes.
For a start, just the other day, he was choking to hold back tears when talking about the Voice. Yes, I'm sorry to say he was on the verge of blubbering.
His actions here clearly show that he doesn't have the same intestinal fortitude to be a good leader as the likes of Winston Churchill or perhaps, even Ned Kelly?
And another thing that I have noticed is that his eyes are completely dry and there is no hint of blubbering about the pensioners and low-income families, many of whom are suffering from, and in some cases, are dying from hypothermia and heatstroke.
These unfortunates are still waiting on the $275 relief that he promised on numerous occasions before the last election, to help with their power bills. Instead of going down, our power bills are going through the roof.
Thanks to Albo and his offsider, Chris "Blackout" Bowen. This fib by the way, helped him win the election and is just another black mark against Albo's leadership.
I'm sorry to say to any of Albo supporters out there that - he has clearly demonstrated that he simply doesn't have what it takes to be the good leader of anything - including a political party.
There is, in my opinion, far too much complicated talk concerning human induced climate change in Australia which can lead to confusion, and in many instances, ultimate turn off.
I wonder how many Australians realize that the single action of ceasing burning fossil fuels to create energy would quickly bring an end to human induced climate change.
