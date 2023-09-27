Young Webb takes out 'Gullie A grade best and fairest vote

It's just her first full season in the league, and at 16-years-old, Lily Webb has won her first A grade best and fairest count.
The Collingullie-Glenfield Park shooter said it was a shock to hear her name called out at the club's annual presentation night on Friday.
The Tumut representative player was tapped on the shoulder by the club mid-last year to join the group and said she has loved the chance to play A grade.
"I was very shocked," Webb said.
"I wasn't expecting it because of some of the other talented girls in the team."
Previously playing in the Tumut local competition, Webb said she has thrived in the Collingullie club culture.
With a new look team and a new coach, Olivia Jolliffe, this season, Webb has enjoyed being led by experienced players both on and off the court.
"At the beginning, it was definitely an adjustment but as the season went on we all got confidence together with each other and with Liv, but then by the end of the season it was really good," she said.'
"It was good to get to play finals, I was really nervous but then I chilled out."
While her teammates were all incredibly supportive of her win, Webb said days later she's still surprised.
"I've learnt lots this year playing at a goal attack with Liv's coaching but I didn't think I went that good," she said.
Webb's runner up was Tameka Scott, with the young shooter saying her votes were well deserved.
"It was very well deserved, she just has great leadership on court, and she really helps me," Webb said.
"It gives me lots of confidence to know what I'm doing having the older girls on court.
"Hannah [Finemore] is my other shooter, she really helps me out a lot too."
With no plans to leave the club anytime soon, Webb said she's looking forward to another season with the Demons next year.
