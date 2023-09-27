Pressure works as government finds extra billion for housing

Last month, the PM unveiled a program for boosting housing supply through $3 billion worth of incentives for state governments that exceeded their targets for constructing new homes. But the PM and state and territory Labor leaders at the national cabinet declined to take up the Greens' push for a rent freeze, which they said would exacerbate rental shortages by discouraging new housing supply. Master Builders CEO Denita Wawn welcomed the news. "The Housing Australia Future Fund legislation is a vital piece in the housing puzzle by encouraging investment in the social and community housing sector," she said.

