Pressure works as government finds extra billion for housing

By Ray Goodlass
Updated September 28 2023 - 4:42pm, first published September 27 2023 - 8:00pm
The Greens have successfully pressured the government into topping up their social-housing spend by a billion dollars. Picture by Shutterstock
While the housing affordability and rental crisis continue, there was one bright light in the final week of the last parliamentary session when the Greens passed the government's housing fund through the Senate after Labor agreed to spend an extra $1 billion on social housing.

