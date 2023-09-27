South Wagga turn rocky season start around to win Junior Madden premiership

With players aged from 11 to 15, several in their first year of competitive soccer, it was a massive season for Junior Madden premiership winners South Wagga.
After losing the first three games of the season, something clicked among the playing group and they'd not drop another point for the rest of the season, ultimately defeating Tolland 5-3 in the grand final.
Led to success by co-coaches Jessica Fordree and Dionne Burns, the girls were like sponges, hanging on to every new piece of information.
Burns said once the side clicked together, they were near unstoppable.
"They lost their first three games, which was a bit tough because I think they thought they were probably going to be a little bit better than they came out as," Burns said.
"But you could really see them develop, and once we figured out all of their positions, found their strengths, and we figured out how to play them together and how to use each other's strengths, they grew as a team.
"After those first three losses, they didn't actually lose another game, so they just got better and better every week."
With such a range of ages in the group, Burns said it was rewarding to watch the older girls step into leadership roles.
"We did go from 11 to 15 in our team, we had the full range," she said.
"Most of them were 12 or 13 because that's what we originally started as, but they gelled really well, and the older girls were more of a mentor to the younger girls which was really good.
"They all got along really well and you could see them very supportive of each other, and form some really good friendships."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Knowing their team well, Fordree and Burns had the girls show up early to the grand final match, giving them time to get out their excited energy and turn focus to the job at hand.
In a game with plenty of goals, Burns said it was both entertaining off field and by all accounts fun on field.
"We got them there early to let them have some fun and muck around and then let them get their head in the game," she said.
"I think that helped, they were so pumped right from the get go and they had a lot of fun, lots of jokes and laughter.
"It's just a really fun group of girls to be around.
"A lot of them said they were nervous for the grand final, but it didn't seem like that to me, they just seemed to be there to have fun like they always do and they came away with the good result."
Burns said the group genuinely played their best game of the season against Tolland on Saturday.
With the girls gelling well down the field and unafraid to kick for goal, Burns said they did everything they were asked to.
Usually a very unselfish team, they share the ball around and aren't afraid to pass when at goal, but on Saturday they took their opportunities.
"A lot of the time, the girls are very unselfish and pass it off instead of just shooting themselves, which doesn't always go in their favour, but we said on the weekend, just go for it, the goal is all yours," Burns said.
"If you're close enough to shoot, shoot and that's what we saw.
"We had three different goal scorers and Hannah, who scored a goal, it's only her second goal she's ever scored, so I think our advice to just shoot paid off because it was absolutely a screamer."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.