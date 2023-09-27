Ten talented young athletes from Wagga have attended the three-day Basketball NSW Southern Jamboree held in Griffith over the weekend.
The Jamboree welcomes athletes under the age of 12 and is the first step in the Basketball NSW development pathway program.
The camp aims to provide junior country players with an enjoyable basketball experience that includes having them participate in coaching clinics and also sees the kids compete in competitive games and social activities.
Over 200 young athletes attended the Southern Jamboree while the camp also provided an opportunity for up-and-coming referees to receive further training with four referees and three referee supervisors attending from Wagga.
Wagga Basketball President Scott Gray said it was great to see so many young athletes from Wagga attend the Jamboree and believed that the experience would prove invaluable for those who wished to be selected in future Basketball NSW programs.
"The Jamboree is a pivotal chapter in the development of young country basketballers. The program is an important event that provides a great opportunity for skill-building and holistic growth," Gray said.
"It was a really well run event and it was fantastic to see so many Wagga athletes and officials participate. The coaching sessions were facilitated by Basketball NSW High Performance Coach, Macs Monk. He is very passionate about developing country athletes and our kids learnt a lot from over the weekend.
"The future is bright for Wagga basketball and we have a goal of increasing the number of our athletes being selected in programs such as this. This experience is then invaluable for players trying to be selected in future Basketball NSW programs such as the Talented Athlete Program and D-League."
