The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga Children Theatre Workshop presents Cinderella, raises funds for RDA

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 28 2023 - 2:19pm, first published September 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverina youth have been spending their holidays on the big stage, providing grand entertainment to the Wagga community while building skills and giving back to a worthy charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.