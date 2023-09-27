Riverina youth have been spending their holidays on the big stage, providing grand entertainment to the Wagga community while building skills and giving back to a worthy charity.
A cast of nine talented young performers shone brightly on Wednesday when the production of Cinderella unfolded with a morning show as part of the theatre's holiday workshop program.
Not only did it re-tell the romantic tale as old as time, but the production also raised funds for Wagga-based charity Riding for the Disabled (RDA) through the sales of the tickets.
Production director Louise Blackett had a hand in the establishment of the RDA alongside friend Jenny Davis and said she was more than happy to be able to help them.
"I think the RDA is an absolutely wonderful way to get young people out in the fresh air," Mrs Blackett said.
"Jenny was an amazing horsewoman. It's so important."
The RDA provides equine therapy to youth and adults with disabilities of all kinds, allowing them to rid horses, groom horses, drive carriages and much more.
The production also offers many benefits to the young performers involved from bringing them out of their comfort zones and into the spotlight to igniting their creativity.
Coolamon's Isabella McInerney, 12, starred in the production as Hortense and said performing has giving her more confidence.
"I've always loved acting and performing in front of people," she said.
Dimetrie Liakatos, 16, who starred as Prince Charming, is new to the world of theatre but has fast fallen in love with performing.
"I really wanted to be a part of the drama and plays," he said.
"When we got to the theatre and started doing dress rehearsals and sound and lighting for Cinderella it all just really came alive for me and It has been a really fun experience."
The wonderful Cinderella herself was played by 15-year-old Cleo Campbell, who has been part of the children's theatre workshop for seven years and is still as passionate about it as ever.
"I love getting to hang out with all of my friends and doing theatre makes me so happy," she said.
The holiday workshops give Miss Campbell something to fill in the time with.
"It gives me something to do and it's a way for me to be able to socialise as well," she said.
