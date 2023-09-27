Wobbegongs defeat clubmates to earn under 13s premiership

After winning last year's championship undefeated, all eyes were on Lake Albert Wobbegong Sharks this season, and they delivered.
Finishing the home and away season minor premiers, the Wobbegongs took the long way to the grand final but delivered when it mattered, handing Lake Albert Hammerheads a 4-1 loss.
Coach Duncan Brodie said it was a really fun year for the group, with players all keen to play.
"They're just a great group of kids that love playing soccer," Brodie said.
"It's such a social group of kids, they're all so close, they love seeing each other.
"When they're on form, they play really well because they're just so close together.
"They get out there and just give it everything they've got."
Expecting the team to be nervous ahead of the big game, Brodie said the team had nerves of steel on Saturday.
Losing the major semi final they were forced to play the second week of finals, but Brodie said it worked well for the group.
"We did it the hard way but it was good for us, I think, to get out and play that second round of finals because it gave us a bit of match time leading into the grand final," he said.
"I was expecting them to be nervous but not at all.
"When we showed up on the field I was like, they're going to be nervous, we're going to have to calm them down, pump them up, but no, these kids were just ready to play soccer, they were good to go."
Keeping their game plan simple, Brodie said the group came out with a bang as soon as the first whistle blew.
"There was no easing into the game, there was no focus on too much startegy or anything, it was just let's go get that ball and kick some goals," he said.
Chase Burgess was named player of the match, a well deserved recognition Brodie said.
"He's just coming off a really serious injury so it was cool for him to get that and have a good game, he did really well," he said.
Playing against their clubmates, Brodie said it was an exciting game for him as a coach, having spoken many times before with the Hammerhead coaches on how it would be exciting for the teams to face each other in a grand final.
"It's really funny because the guy who coaches that team is a really close friend of mine and we've been both coaching for years and years together and against each other," he said.
"We always said it would be awesome to have a grand final against each other, so it certainly, changed the way you talk on the field coaching because you know you've got your mate over there.
"It was really cool though, knowing that Lake Albert would be first and second no matter what."
