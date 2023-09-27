The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Wobbegongs defeat clubmates to earn under 13s premiership

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert Wobbegong Sharks celebrate their under 13s premiership. Picture by Madeline Begley
Lake Albert Wobbegong Sharks celebrate their under 13s premiership. Picture by Madeline Begley

After winning last year's championship undefeated, all eyes were on Lake Albert Wobbegong Sharks this season, and they delivered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.