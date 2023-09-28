Having enjoyed a liberated lifestyle since the late eighties, I consider myself quite erudite on the topic of probes.
With this in mind, I'd like to say that I find your commentary on the Albanese government's proposed COVID probe more grating than even my most ungreased carnal encounters.
Sure, we could launch a royal commission into the COVID response.
And while we're at it, let's have one on the state of public toilets - an issue I believe to be just as urgent.
In fact, I've been hanging around public toilets for 30-plus years, and bar my stint as a seaman at HMAS Cerberus, where the public ablutions were so spotless you could eat your powdered eggs out of the trough, I haven't come across a clean public toilet block for decades.
Believe me when I say, the real biohazards aren't being produced in labs.
A recent correspondent brought up all the usual diatribes against anything from the UN, that it is run by faceless people and it will remove our sovereignty. Clearly he has not read a UN treaty.
The proposed pandemic treaty, like all other UN treaties, specifically says that individual countries can enact whatever part or parts of it they wish, in the manner they want, and according to their own laws. It also spells out, as does every other UN treaty, that all countries maintain their sovereignty.
The pandemic treaty is an attempt to get countries talking, setting procedures in place for letting each other know what is happening, how much medicine is available, etc and maybe even sharing these things around when someone is in need. A terrible idea, helping our fellow man, but someone has to do it.
It's also worth noting that countries can withdraw from treaties whenever they wish, if they think it's worth the international blowback they might get. See how Russia, China and USA have gone in and out of various treaties over the last decade, as suited their will on the day.
It's also odd that people who decry the UN and it's apparent attempts to steal our very sovereignty are nevertheless happy to cite a foreign nut-job like the current Senator Kennedy.
We've got our own local nut-jobs in our Senate that you could quote. Keep jobs Australian!
Please help me Nola Scott and apply your questions to: ATAGI; Medicare Services Advisory Committee; Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee; Foreign Investment Review Board; Productivity Commission; Women's Economic Equality Task Force; etc.etc.
At the advent of all of these "advisory" groups, do you think the government of the day (Coalition and Labor) could answer your questions?
Like all these others, the Voice will be an advisory body.
The Constitution is not the place for all of your details to be considered.
They will be debated and considered by the Parliament - Government and Opposition - in due course.
The Constitution does not set out the nuts and bolts of legislation.
Many thanks to Bryan Pomeroy (DA Letters. 25/9) for his "Shopfront worth a look" letter.
It certainly is worth everyone looking at the 46 Fitzmaurice Street window poster on the "Yes" vote, and I can't thank you enough for bringing this to our attention, as otherwise I might have missed it.
It is a great front shop window display, as you said, with a clear message of "If you don't know, find out."
And a very beautifully designed, colourful "Yes" poster, well worth a look, and a think.
I always thought that the slogan "If you don't know, vote no" was implying people shouldn't bother to just find out. Equally, "If you don't know, vote yes" makes more sense.
Hey, you might just end up on the right side of history.
The Morrison government allegedly spent $20.8 billion on consultants and outsourcing in its final year.
Vote No to higher taxes and more bureaucracy.
No one is going to be an advisor for free or be part of the select 24 without taking an earner.
The Albanese-led government will end up spending more as it is.
