Noel Whittaker's concern expressed in 'Your Money Column' (Daily Advertiser 4/9) is the housing crisis, so Noel how's this idea?
In NSW alone there would be thousands of hotels which have closed, the vast majority to never open.
The federal, state and local governments should get together, nominate say 20 towns of varying population and purchase a hotel which has been vacant for at least 12 months and renovate it (I think the modern term is repurposing).
Changing two or three rooms into one unit. Initially tenants would have to share bathrooms and toilets and some other amenities which should result in cheaper rent.
If this proves successful the exercise could be repeated, correcting any errors made on the initial project as the number of hotels renovated increased.
Over to our leaders!
The federal energy minister announced this week that it would cost $387 billion to convert Australia's baseload power stations from coal to nuclear. It was a claim no doubt designed to scare Australians.
What the minister conveniently forgot to mention was when you compare his claim to the calculated cost of the proposed transition to renewables, which advocates put at $1.5 trillion by the end of the decade, it would make $387 billion to go nuclear a relative bargain.
With the promotion of electric vehicles replacing fossil fueled vehicles, could someone tell me where will the electricity will come from to energise vehicles when the country has barely enough to energise the current requirements?
Football legend Sam Newman has decided to call on people to boo and clap slowly when the Welcome to Country acknowledgement is being read out at the upcoming AFL grand final which is to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
All this will do is ruin the reputation of the AFL grand final and will be remembered for the wrong reasons for many years to come if this is going to happen and let's hope that there will be plenty of security and police officers on standby if the crowds are very rude and disorderly.
My advice to anyone who doesn't wish to listen to the formality is simply don't listen to it.
We don't want our great game to be marred by controversy, that's the last thing we need so let's hope it's an enjoyable game for all come Saturday.
Big rallies for Yes across the nation show that many Australians do not want to slap reconciliation in the face, or prolong bureaucratic disregard and neglect of Indigenous communities.
This is the stark choice before us in this Referendum on the Voice.
If we don't change it now, when?
I've yet to hear a credible or coherent alternative that supports progress from the No side.
El Nino has now arrived in Australia.
Already the presence of human-induced climate change, as a super charger to El Nino, is being felt in a big way.
Sydney has experienced the equal highest September heat on record, put marathon runners in hospital and declared its first total fire ban in three years, in Bega NSW 20 schools have been closed because of catastrophic fire conditions, 35 bush fires are burning across Queensland and concerns about train tracks in Victoria are high.
We are racing towards a world that soon may well be no longer able to support life.
Scientists are fully aware of the present climate situation which is that the burning of fossil fuels to create energy is the prime cause of human caused climate change. .
As incomprehensible as it certainly appears to be it appears as long as the use of fossil fuels continues to be a massive money earner for Australia banning its use by policy makers is a very remote possibility.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.