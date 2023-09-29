BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This charming circa 1890's residence sits proudly on prime Central Wagga land and offers stunning features of a bygone era.
The home is brimming with character and classic period features including led light glass detail, 12ft ceilings, deep set timber sash windows, French doors, timber flooring and opulent fireplaces.
The formal lounge flows through to a large open plan family room, separate dining as well as a library - complete with fixed floor-to-ceiling shelving.
The wrap-around timber kitchen has plenty of storage and preparation space, dishwasher and electric cooking appliances. There are four double bedrooms - two with delicious fireplaces, and two bathrooms - the main featuring a spa bath.
A rear northerly aspect, double brick insulation, slow combustion wood heating, ducted in-floor gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling ensure comfort in all seasons.
Enjoy the privacy with gorgeous cottage style gardens, manicured hedges and established trees. The sparkling inground pool is perfect to enjoy entertaining or relaxing.
With drive through access, garden shed, a zoned irrigation system and located within walking distance Wagga's restaurant and shopping precinct, this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a piece of Wagga's history.
