A Wagga club that has been a backbone of the city's sporting community over the decades is gearing up to celebrate its 50th year.
On October 6, the Wagga Rules Club turns 50, celebrating its evolution from a club supporting Australian Rules football, to a club that supports the wider sporting community and various organisations.
General manager Jack Jolley said the club still hands out hundreds of thousands of dollars to organisations across Wagga every year.
"Over the years we've been supporting the community, that's the reason we are here and we are still doing that today," he said.
"We're handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to various community groups every year so it's really important - one of our proudest charities we have been involved in for the longest time is a group called Breakfast in Schools Program at Ashmont.
"We think that's a very worthy cause and we are happy to be a part of that and that's just one of the many organisations we support."
Aside from that, the club has been pivotal in ensuring local sporting clubs are able to continue running.
"It's getting harder and harder for sports clubs to get sponsorship and if they don't have support from clubs like ours then its too hard for them to remain in existence and they do suffer under pressure," Mr Jolley said.
"It gets hard for them to maintain their equipment and pay all the fees they are required to pay. "
Mr Jolley said the support is vital for most of those clubs.
The Rules Club is also a hub for community members, providing various services that have been well utilised over the years.
"We also play an important role in the community in regards to people's social activity as well, there are a lot of people during the day who come an enjoy the facilities at the club, whether it be the bingo or the bistro, and a lot of corporate meetings are held here as well - it is a wide range of services the club provides," Mr Jolley said.
The Rules Club, which was established in 1973 by a group of like-minded people, will celebrate with a dinner on Friday, October 20 featuring two of the foundation directors with ex-staff, volunteers and supporters in attendance.
"On Saturday, October 21, we are having a ... reunion-style function for all previous staff to come along as well as all those previously associated with the Turvey Park Football and Netball Club, which has been a good associate of the Rules Club over the years," Mr Jolley said.
"Throughout the week leading up to the anniversary we will also be doing special giveaways for members to celebrate, we will have special food and drink offers as well as some other little surprises."
As the club prepares for the grand celebration scheduled for October, it hopes to reconnect with everyone who has played a pivotal role in making The Rules Club what it is today.
The club has put a call out to all past directors, secretaries and general managers who have contributed to the club's success. If you, or someone you know, have held one of these positions, please email admin@rulesclubwagga.com
