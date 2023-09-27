The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's Gears and Beers festival gears up to mark milestone tenth year

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Rotary's Phil McIntosh is gearing up for the 10th Gears and Beers this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Rotary's Phil McIntosh is gearing up for the 10th Gears and Beers this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

One of Wagga's premier events is gearing up to mark a milestone year this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.