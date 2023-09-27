One of Wagga's premier events is gearing up to mark a milestone year this weekend.
The streets of Wagga are about to come alive with thousands of cyclists as the Gears and Beers festival returns to mark its 10th year.
This year's two-day event, which draws riders from major centres including Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, will feature a number of rides from a warm-up 40km trek on Saturday, which journeys along the Wiradjuri Trail, to the infamous Dirty 130.
Gears and Beers committee chair Phil McIntosh said riders will have the chance to glimpse the whole of Wagga all in one go.
"The trail is really pretty and goes out over Pomingalarna, over the Lloyd hills and [more]," Mr McIntosh said.
On the Sunday, riders head north of Wagga for the Dirty 130, a gravel ride which journeys out through canola fields to Coolamon before looping back to town.
Mr McIntosh said giving riders the chance to ride through crops of canola, wheat and lupins is a real highlight.
"It is pretty spectacular showcasing that to the visitors. It's something you just don't get to do if you live in a metropolitan area," he said.
While Mr McIntosh said the longer rides ranging were more suited to those aged 14 years and over, the event also caters to young families with a 10km ride along the levee bank, wetlands and through a local strawberry farm.
"This is the community ride where all the little kids come with their mums and dads," he said.
The event also showcases a range of craft beer brewers who will be stationed at the Victory Memorial Gardens across the weekend.
"Some of the best craft brewers from southern NSW and north-east Victoria will be in attendance along with fine food and great music," Mr McIntosh said.
Mr McIntosh said the event will coincide with the AFL grand final weekend, with the game to be featured on a mega-screen display at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday afternoon.
The Rotary-run event is a major supporter of local charities, donating more than $200,000 and supporting about 25 different local groups and events in the process.
The event is funded by the Wagga Council with assistance from the NSW government and Flagship Event funding.
"I'd like to thank Council. They have put a lot of faith in us again this year by giving us funding to run the event," Mr McIntosh said.
Tickets are still available online. To purchase or for more details go to gearsandbeers.org.au.
