Little piglets racing will be among the entertainment of the day on Monday, October 2, for the annual Walbundrie Show.
Families will be pouring through the gates, with plenty of rides and country hospitality on show.
Show vice president Megan Coyle said all the work behind the scenes was "worthwhile and rewarding".
"It's going to be a great day," Mrs Coyle said. "And a warm one at that, so bring your hats and sunscreen."
Mrs Coyle said there was something to suit everyone for the day, from different entertainment to a dog jumping competition, which would be sure "to make people happy".
"Everything is falling into place, and we are looking forward to the show," Mr Clancy said.
The Walbundrie Show is a one-day agricultural show with horse events, dog shows, children's rides, showgirl/boy, sheep shearing competition, pavilion entries, market stalls and other related attractions.
Mrs Coyle said tickets would be sold at the gate for $15 for adults, $7 for pensioners and free entry for school-aged children.
"We are very excited to welcome back the popular Noah's Racing Pigs; the kids love them, they're tiny, cute and funny, and they enjoy what they do as well."
