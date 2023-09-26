Reigning premiers Wagga City look set to enter the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with a new look side.
Wagga City are only a few weeks out from starting their premiership defence and Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson conceded they would be without a few key players.
"Yeah I think it'll be a pretty different side," Thompson said.
"Obviously footy has hurt us a little with both the Grigg's going down.
"We are not going to have Edouard this year, we might get him late as he's been tracking pretty well since his operation for his ACL.
"Then Louis had his collarbone broken in footy and he didn't quite make it back for finals.
"I don't reckon he'd be doing much bowling after football season finished either so he's probably only got two weeks before we start round one.
"Lukey Naumann has gone to test himself in the Canberra league which is fantastic for him and we always want to push a young kid to move away from Wagga Cricket and have a go elsewhere.
"Things are a lot bigger and brighter than here so it's always good to see a kid get his opportunity.
"Richie Turner also might've hung them up for the season and I don't think we'll get Nic Cawley back either as he's more focusing on his footy."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Heading into round one with potentially five spots available in the side will give an opportunity for some of the Cats' youngsters to push for a first grade spot.
One of the Wagga City juniors who will be looking to cement his spot back in the side is Hugh Jenkins who will return to the field this season after missing the entire 2022-23 season through an ACL injury.
Thompson was looking forward to having Jenkins back in the fold for selection and believed he would prove to be a key inclusion.
"Hughy is going to be a pretty big in," he said.
"I think for his age he's going to go pretty good, he looks to attack the ball and he's everything you want to see in a young kid.
"He tries really hard, he trains hard and I think he's going to play hard too.
"He's grown a lot and I get an opportunity to watch him at the colts carnival this week so I'll have my eye on him for sure.
"But we've also got players like Caleb Walker who's been playing well above his years for the last two years.
"I'm looking forward to seeing him shine a bit this year as well, it's all exciting."
Hugh isn't the only Jenkins who is making a return this season with his younger brother Finn making his way back to Wagga City after spending a season with St Michaels.
Finn made six appearances at first grade level last season at St Michaels and Thompson was looking forward to having him back at the Cats.
"I can't wait to see what he can do," he said.
"I think he's really going to enjoy playing with his brothers as it's not too long before Vaughn (Jenkins) sort of straps the boots on and plays first grade.
"He was obviously our 12th man for our first grade team in the grand final so he's had a bit of a taste of what success looks like.
"So I think he's pretty keen to try and play first grade with his brothers so it should be good."
Thompson said it has been a low key start to training ahead of their opening game of the season but said there is a few boys that have a good solid block under their belts.
"I think it's been pretty cruisy as of late with no daylight savings and all that sort of stuff going on," he said.
"We've had a few boys show up, it hasn't been great numbers but we've been pretty lucky as we've had 15's teams and 13's and 11's training with us on the Tuesday and Thursday nights which has been a pretty good experience.
"I think we'll be there or there about's again this year but we are losing a few players and probably blooding a few more kids which is sort of been something that we've been pretty good at in the past few years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.