Old school mates will reunite and the gates will be thrown open to all when Kooringal High School celebrates 50 years of learning.
A special weekend of formal and informal get-togethers mark the school's half-century, with official proceedings on October 7 planned to showcase the Kooringal history and bright future.
A look at classrooms and a guided tour feature on the open day schedule, with the school up for exploring when the milestone day begins at 10am.
"Kooringal has a really proud history in the Wagga community particularly around the creative and performing arts," principal Helen Schmetzer said.
It's also set to feature live entertainment with performances by current and former students, as a celebration of the success past students have achieved in the creative arts.
"The live entertainment is centred around celebrating past and present students ... we've got some really talented students today that are going to go a fair way in that industry as well, " Ms Schmetzer said.
It will be a great opportunity to have an-in depth look into the school and its history, and the stories highlighting its growth and achievements.
Ms Schmetzer is particularly excited about showing how their cutting edge technology and the school's metal, woodwork and graphic designs have come a long way.
Ms Schmetzer said that the organisation of the event was a collective effort from the deputy principal Josh Celi, whose love for history as a history teacher led to him digging up the archives of the school, and known alumni Naomi Hocker.
"We've dug through the archives and made photo boards from all the decades so comparing what the school was like then and now, some of the photos that we've chosen," Ms Schmetzer said.
The photos, which date back to the school's founding in 1973, would allow for students from all eras to find photos of themselves and their friends when they were at school.
The school is also set to have a formal dinner event for staff, alumni and friends of the school with a three-course meal costing $65 per person, to allow for alumni coming afar to connect with fellow alumni.
Entertainment will be provided by Naomi Hocker and Darren Coggan.
