The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Detailed artist impressions of Transgrid Discovery Centre released as construction continues

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The transformation of the former Elders site in Central Wagga will bring power to the people - literally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.