The transformation of the former Elders site in Central Wagga will bring power to the people - literally.
Detailed artist impressions of the Kincaid Street project reveals the community engagement and discovery centre being created by Transgrid features a modern makeover and chance to explore the history of electricity in the Riverina.
It will boast an immersive space where the public can delve deeper into the region's connection with the energy industry, tracing from when power was first switched on in Wagga in 1922 through to its future role in major projects.
Interactive educational displays will have cyclists generating electricity to see how much power it takes to run appliances such as toasters, and provide space to explore key electrical equipment such as a section of transmission line and insulator.
The Wagga Transgrid Discovery Centre will be the first of its kind for the corporation, according to its executive general manager of corporate and stakeholder affairs Maryanne Graham, and is expected to be open to the public in early 2024.
"We are building an engaging and inviting space for community members, landowners and local businesses to maximise the economic and social benefits of our major projects which are centred on the Riverina," she said.
"Local businesses will be able to seek supply opportunities as part of our major projects.
"A community space will be available for use by not-for-profit organisations for meetings, workshops, and conferences, while a yarning circle will provide a culturally appropriate space to ensure recognition and active inclusion of First Nations people and acknowledge our presence on Wiradjuri Country."
The corporation behind the multi-billion dollar EnergyConnect project snapped up the property earlier this year with a $1.5 million plan to turn it into a one-stop shop with flexible workspace for its employees, as well as provide a space for the community to deliver feedback on major works and learn more about transmission operations.
The $1.9 billion project is set to pass through the southern edge of Wagga - with the transmission towers ranging from 30 to 65 metres high and spaced between 400 and 600 metres apart - and has divided opinions along the proposed route.
Ms Graham said Transgrid is committed to boost local business and engagement, with a $5000 prize among those up for grabs as it seeks input from the next generation.
"Transgrid has committed to using all local businesses and suppliers for the design and construction of the discovery hub as part of our commitment to invest locally and deliver this facility for Wagga from Wagga," she said.
"We are inviting local high school students to research and design a Discovery Pod to explore the concepts of energy, engineering and environment in a fun and educational way using interactive audio-visual technology, games, a challenge, animation, video or presentation of ideas."
