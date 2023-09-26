Country charm, good hospitality and excellent sounds are just a few of the things organisers say make the Uranquinty Folk Festival a standout event.
The four-day festival will return for its 51st year this Friday and is expected to draw in a huge crowd.
Wagga Folk Society president Peter Hood said last year they had the biggest crowd in the event's history and he is hoping this weekend will be the same.
While the festival is unique in itself, Mr Hood credits the location for making the event what it is today.
"It's good music, good camaraderie and a laid-back festival that's fit for all the family," Mr Hood said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Uranquinty is a good little, growing community and there's good hospitality here and country charm."
The festival kicks off on Friday with a lineup of four performances at the Uranquinty Hotel from the likes of Christopher Reed and Gregg Leonard to Eklectik Gold, Frock and Troll, Jensen Family, Luke Robinson, Mosida, Peter Hicks and more.
While boasting many musical performances, the festival has a strong focus on participation, with campfire and pub sessions, workshops, dances, blackboard sessions and more.
"We will have a spit-roast on the Saturday with some more performances at the Uranquinty Hall and camping around the oval," Mr Hood said.
The festival continues into Sunday, with a big breakfast and more performances, and on Monday those who are left come together one last time for some more fun.
Mr Hood said he is hoping to get more helping hands to jump on board the festival preparations.
"We're looking for more people to get involved," he said.
Tickets to the event can be purchased at the Uranquinty Hotel on Friday night and are not available online.
As one of the oldest folk festivals in Australia, Uranquinty has lots of unique traditions, including the now-infamous Veggie Bowls that involves people bringing a vegetable and having a throw.
The festival was initially held at Downside in 1970 before it relocated to Uranquinty in 1974 and it has continued to thrive over the decades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.