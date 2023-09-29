The Daily Advertiser
Home/Photos and Video

House of the Week: 20 Lansdowne Avenue, Lake Albert

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Being nestled on a sprawling 929sqm block also provides that sought-after space to grow and play. Pictures supplied.
Being nestled on a sprawling 929sqm block also provides that sought-after space to grow and play. Pictures supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.