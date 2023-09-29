BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This Lake Albert property offers a lifestyle which seamlessly blends space, comfort, and leisure.
Selling agent Matthew Longmore said this is not just a house, but a "beautiful family entertainer that's ready to embrace its new occupants".
"With five bedrooms, spacious living areas, and a host of impressive features, this property promises to cater to every family's needs and desires," Matthew said.
As you step into the backyard, you're greeted by a refreshing inground saltwater pool.
"Whether you're looking to cool off on a hot summer day or host memorable poolside gatherings, this feature adds a touch of luxury to your lifestyle," Matthew said.
The outdoor entertaining area is designed to be both appealing and functional in all seasons. Whether it's a sunny barbecue, a cozy winter gathering, or simply a place to unwind and enjoy the breeze, this space has it all.
The master bedroom is a sanctuary in itself, coming with an updated ensuite and a walk-in robe. With four additional queen-sized bedrooms, all equipped with robes, this property is perfect for families of all sizes.
"There's ample room for everyone to have their own space," Matthew said. Being nestled on a sprawling 929sqm block also provides that sought-after space to grow and play.
The contemporary kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring an electric cooktop, oven, dishwasher, and a spacious pantry, making it a "hub for culinary creativity and family meals".
A formal lounge for elegant gatherings, a separate dining area, or the open-plan living area that connects everyone, there is no shortage of living areas.
Stay comfortable with ducted evaporative cooling, ducted gas heating, and a split system air conditioner. The double lock-up garage provides secure parking with rear yard access. Plus, with 6.6kW of solar panels, you'll be enjoying energy efficiency and lower bills.
Matthew said nature enthusiasts will appreciate being just moments away from the Wagga Country Club and the serene Lake Albert.
"Whether you enjoy leisurely strolls or water activities, these natural gems are at your doorstep," he said.
Located close to primary and secondary schools will also be a tick for families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.