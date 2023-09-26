Greater Western Sydney's (GWS) Harry Himmelberg has won the AFL Mark of the Year.
The Eastlakes-MCU junior has enjoyed a stellar season at the Giants this year and just last month it was announced that he had signed a six-year extension at the club making him a Giant for life.
Himmelberg had two of the three finalist entries however it was his epic grab taken in round one against Adelaide that saw him claim the Alex Jesaulenko Medal.
In scorching conditions at Giants Stadium, Himmelberg got up on top of 202cm Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien and composed himself beautifully to take a monster grab.
His clutch grab against Hawthorn during Gather Round also made the final three as did the effort from Collingwood's Ash Johnson during the Magpies' round 10 clash against Carlton.
Himmelberg's win marks the first time that a Giants player has claimed either the mark or goal of the year and in addition to his medal win he also takes home $10,000, a pie warmer and a year's supply of meat pies.
Brisbane's Will Ashcroft claimed the Goal of the Year following his crafty effort against Fremantle in round seven while his Lions' teammate Lachie Neale took out the biggest award of the night beating home Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli and Collingwood's Nick Daicos to win his second Brownlow Medal.
