Greater Western Sydney's (GWS) Harry Himmelberg has won the AFL Mark of the Year

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 26 2023 - 1:20pm
Harry Himmelberg had two of the final three entries and was a deserving winner of the AFL Mark of the Year award for 2023. Picture from GWS Giants
Greater Western Sydney's (GWS) Harry Himmelberg has won the AFL Mark of the Year.

