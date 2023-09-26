The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plans for $2 million childcare centre in Lake Albert are before council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a childcare centre to be built at the back of the KRS Health Clinic in Lake Albert have been put before Wagga City Council. Picture supplied
Plans for a childcare centre to be built at the back of the KRS Health Clinic in Lake Albert have been put before Wagga City Council. Picture supplied

More than 100 childcare places could open up in Wagga, according to plans for the construction of a new childcare centre lodged with council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.