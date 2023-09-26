More than 100 childcare places could open up in Wagga, according to plans for the construction of a new childcare centre lodged with council.
A development application for a $2 million childcare centre on the southern end of Kooringal Road has been submitted to Wagga City Council by applicants Dr Ferdinand Saldevar and Dr Samih Guirguis.
The proposal outlines the centre, once built on a separate lot adjacent to the KRS Health clinic, would cater for 110 children from six months of age to five years old - offering both part-time and full-time care - five days a week.
If approved, the centre would include a single-storey building, outdoor play area, and space for 24 car parks with landscaping. Fencing would also be erected around the outdoor play area for security and safety, with CCTV footage and a security system also detailed in the DA.
The need for more childcare centres across the city is huge, Wagga councillor Georgie Davies said.
A mother of two young children, Cr Davies knows all too well the struggles of finding care and shared particular concerns around how it is affecting families and their income.
"There's definitely not enough [childcare services]," Cr Davies said.
"Even from personal experience, it was a struggle trying to get my two kids into care.
"It's a huge problem in the city and it is affecting families."
Cr Davies said many parents are having to put off returning to work as they can't secure care, meaning they are then unable to bring in a source of income.
With many childcare services waiting until January to offer enrolments, the problem is only exacerbated according to Cr Davies, as many have to wait until the new year.
"If you don't have family close by, what do you do?" Cr Davies said.
She herself had to seek outside help, calling in family from out of town to help her so she could return to work.
It is a problem Cr Davies said isn't limited to one suburb, with childcare centres needed right across Wagga.
"Any childcare in any suburb is welcome because there is a huge shortage," she said.
The Kooringal Road development, if approved, would provide employment for up to 21 staff members including educators, director, receptionist and cook.
