Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves claimed his first best and fairest honour at the Crows after beating home Mason Dryburgh in a close count.
Groves said he was a tad surprised to end up on top of the vote count and admitted he was pretty chuffed to claim the award.
"Yeah I was very honoured," Groves said.
"It was a bit of a surprise I suppose and it's a honour to win it.
"I'm pretty chuffed about it to be honest."
It was tight at the top of the standings with Angus Crelley finishing third behind Groves and Dryburgh while Kabe Stockton and Matt Rainbird rounded out the top five.
Into his second season at the Crows as a playing coach, Groves said he was reasonably happy with his own performance this year.
"I suppose for myself I always look to be consistent in my performances," he said.
"I was probably not wanting to have as much midfield time as I did but I just had to I suppose.
"I put a fair bit of hard work into my own performance so I obviously want to make sure I'm performing on a consistent basis.
"So I was happy with my performances but I want the team to be doing better I guess."
The Crows finished eighth this season after claiming two wins which was a small improvement on last years winless campaign that saw them collect the wooden spoon.
Groves said that while there was some tough periods, overall he believed there was some real positives the side could take out of the 2023 season.
"I think we took some good steps forward especially early in the season," he said.
"I think we were playing some pretty good footy against good opposition, just withstanding it for four quarters was our biggest issue.
"Towards the end of the season we were sort of the walking wounded to be honest and we had a fair few injuries especially to key personnel towards the back six weeks of the year.
"It was probably after the second Narrandera win that the injuries started to build up a little bit, it was good to hand over the wooden spoon but obviously there is still plenty of things to work on in the future."
Stockton picked up most consistent, Crelley was named most determined, Josh Stevens collected the coaches award, Blake Ryan was named best first year player while Jake Norman was named most improved to round out the first grade awards.
Madeline Irvin picked up the Kathryn Bechaz Medal after taking out the A grade vote count ahead of Brooke Buckley while Lauren Hodge was named best team player.
Buckley picked up the award for most promising junior netballer while Travis Irvin was named as the netball club person of the year.
Tim Carroll, Jamie Broadbent and Rachal Broadbent were joint winners of the John Stoney McLean Memorial Clubperson of the Year while Jake Turner collected the Peter Brown Memorial award for most promising junior.
Leeton-Whitton presentation night:
First grade: B&F - Tom Groves, runner-up - Mason Dryburgh
Reserve grade: B&F - Mark Burns, Mathew Axtill, runner-up - Jamie Broadbent
Under 17.5: B&F - Jade Clayton, Lewis Henley, runner-up - Tallis McMillan
A grade: B&F - Madeline Irvin, runner-up - Brooke Buckley
A reserve: B&F - Susan Stevens, runner-up Michaela Fiumara
B grade: B&F - Emma Chambers, runner-up - Chelsea Purtill
C grade: B&F - Amelia Finnen, runner-up - Renae Mountford
Under 17: B&F - Ella Thomas, runner-up - Bree Gillespie
