Club dedication and focus earns women's premiership double

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 26 2023 - 1:45pm
Tolland's first grade women's side celebrates their premiership win on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
They've been pioneers for women's football in the region for decades, and their dedication to the game was rewarded this weekend when Tolland won both the first and second grade Football Wagga women's grand finals.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

