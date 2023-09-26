Club dedication and focus earns women's premiership double

They've been pioneers for women's football in the region for decades, and their dedication to the game was rewarded this weekend when Tolland won both the first and second grade Football Wagga women's grand finals.
In what were some of the best games of the senior grand final day, the Wolves defeated Temora 4-3 to open the day, before their first grade side defeated Hanwood 4-2.
Tolland president Josh Lang said it was an exciting achievement for the club.
"The club historically has always been really committed to women's football and junior football, not just senior men's football," Lang said.
"We registered the first ever female player in the Riverina, that's in our history books, and we've always had a strong focus on development.
"Our women's team really had a resurgence thanks to Stephanie Scott, and there's been a huge culture of not just success but playing the game for the right reasons, enjoying the game, developing our players, and having fun, and that has translated into success over a number of years."
Attracting women from across Wagga to their club to play, the club registered three teams across the two divisions for the first time this year.
The club has also made a point to focus on strengthening their junior cohort, and utilised the 2023 Women's World Cup as a platform to help increase participation in the sport.
"We were the first community club in Wagga and the Riverina to sign up to the game changer program and get that one star status from Football Australia," Lang said.
"Among other things it gave us that special reward to give some of our junior girls to be centre stage at a World Cup game as flag bearers."
Football Wagga's junior girls competition has been around for several years now, and Lang said it's been great to see players starting to feed from there into the senior sides.
With players now having the choice to play all girls or mixed, he said it's been an important part of their development.
Thought they didn't get the win in all their grand final appearances, the club had an impressive five teams play across the Football Wagga grand final weekend.
"It really is heart warming for us to see the success across all levels of the club," Lang said.
"Seeing those junior Madden team step out on grand final day and put on a great showing, and our junior Leonard team went deep into finals and had a great season as well.
"To couple that with some of our junior Leonard players stepping into our second senior Madden team was fantastic as well this season."
It's not just at a club level that improvements across women's and girls soccer is being noticed, but at the association level too.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway said it was exciting to see the women's grand finals be some of the best games all weekend this year.
"This year we had a really strong focus on female football and from our perspective the girls and women's competitions have been really strong," Galloway said.
"The grand finals that we had in both the junior girls and the Leonard and Madden, really showcased the skills and the expertise that we've got.
"What I love about it is that it shows the junior girls that you can play the game and at a really competitive level in this region."
