Wagga School of Arts prepare for "Neighbourhood Watch" Advertising Feature

Ellena Zacharia and Charles Sykes getting into character for "Neighbourhood Watch", the last theatre production for the Wagga School Of Arts for 2023. Picture supplied.

Wagga School Of Arts is getting geared up to present "Neighbourhood Watch".

The final theatre production for Wagga School of Arts is an Australian play by Lally Katz and directed by Michael Mitchell



Audiences are sure to love this heart-warming play by directed by Michael with assistance from associate director Sally Jackson.



It is a funny touching play about friendship between a young woman, and her old Hungarian neighbour Ana.



The play is written with a good deal of love for this irascible old woman whose protective coating has, by necessity, become hard as nails.

An entertaining script whilst embracing comedy, the story is both touching and rich in relationships that grow and develop between women of different ages and backgrounds.

Set in the Aussie suburbs, "Neighbourhood Watch" is set to delight, enthrall, and bring home the need for understanding, friendship, and acceptance.



Dianna Lovett and Antonella Salvestro preparing for the play.

As the story unfolds the laughs are still there, although fewer and mixed with a healthy dose of pathos.

Katz's "Neighbourhood Watch" is character - based and all about love, discovery, and experiences of life.



An engaging comedy about hope, death and pets. A take on the classic odd-couple story where opposites attract, and gain a new understanding from each other.



Michael has selected a cast of known actors including Dianna Lovett, Ellena Zacharia, Antonella Salvestro, Marg Davies, Iain Wright, Charles Sykes and Aaron Mc Donnell.

These seven phenomenal actors will bring to life 29 different characters in the play.



Performances will be held in the Wagga School of Arts Basement Theatre on October 13,14, 20, 21 at 7.30pm.

