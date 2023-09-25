Junee teams arrive in Fiji, continuing partnership with local associations, Pearls players

Junee Netball Club will continue it's strong association with Fijian netball this school holidays, with two teams travelling to the island country on Sunday.
The teams will attend several carnivals and reconnect with national players Avelina Navue and Reama Verekauta after the duo spent time with the club in August.
Junee's Rob Vergano is the mastermind behind the trip, after first travelling to Fiji with his family 12 months ago.
Meeting with members from the Nadi Netball Association on that trip, he said the plan to take Junee players over has been brewing ever since.
"We'd hoped to get one team over and we've ended up taking two teams over, and helping them organise the carnival we'll be playing in," Vergano said.
Players will play their first carnival, hosted by Nadronga Netball Association at Salad Bowl Netball Club, on Wednesday night.
Vergano said it'll be an adjustment for the girls not only playing in tropical conditions, but playing against a different style of netball.
They won't be totally in the deep end however, with Navue and Verekauta heading to the carnival to guest coach the Junee sides.
"It's going to be 80 per cent humidity, so that's going to be a tough one, especially when it's a winter sport over here and we're used to playing in Wagga winters," Vergano said.
"So the weather will be a big difference but also the physicality of the players over there.
"They play a very physical style, their speed and their agility, the way they can jump and the height they can jump, it'll be good for our girls to get out there and be challenged."
As the Fijian national team, the Pearls, are currently in training, Vergano is confident Navue and Verekauta will have some great insights for the Junee players to help develop their games.
Hoping the relationship between the associations will continue to grow, Vergano said there's been early talks about bringing some girls over to Wagga to play too.
"We spoke about the possibility of a few of their players coming out here and playing four or five games in the Wagga competition with us as well," he said.
"That would be a good experience for those players that are developing over there to experience netball here in Australia too."
In addition to competing in the carnivals, the club has also taken donations of training, umpiring, and playing for the developing associations.
While the Junee group is in Fiji, Nadi Netball Association's top side will play a selection carnival against other provinces, and Vergano said they've been able to assist in providing the team with new playing shirts ahead of the game.
"Nadi's main open's team is playing in a selection carnival while we're there, and they've got no uniforms, so we ended up getting some shirts made up for them to wear there," he said.
"When we come back, we'll look at fundraising and purchasing some new dresses for them and sending them over."
Just as in Australia, umpires are always being sought for to officiate the competitions, and Vergano was pleased to provide new umpiring uniforms to both Associations also.
Not just Junee players attending, Vergano said the two teams also feature some New Kids and Reddies players.
He also thanked Collingullie-Glenfield Park for their donation of 30 netball dresses, with the club ultimately taking three suitcases worth of gear for the Nadi and Nadronga players and officials.
