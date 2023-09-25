Young captain named Pascoe Cup player of the year

Young captain Mitchell Cameron has been named the Pascoe Cup player of the season after an outstanding year with the Lions.
Cameron, who has become a mainstay in the club's first grade side, said it was a surprise and an honour to win the award.
With a new and youthful side this season, Cameron said it was exciting to see how well the first grade team performed this year.
Enjoying helping the teenage players in the team find their feet, he's confident they'll stick around a while longer.
"I was a bit surprised, but very happy," he said.
"I'm one of the older fellas in the side, so I was trying to lead the younger fellas around the park and try and teach them a few things.
"I was a bit more focused on that, and getting them good for the next couple of years."
Cameron said he's enjoyed stepping into that role over the past few years and passing on the experience and knowledge that was once passed onto him.
"Some of the younger fellas, they start to look up to the older guys in the side," he said.
"I know when I was younger I'd start to look up to some of the older guys I played with, my brother being one of them, so I'm trying to do that for the younger ones."
Not only were there new faces on field, but off as well, as the club welcomed a new senior coach, John Speering.
Cameron said it's hard to pick how a young side will go each year, but he was pleased with how the season went.
"We weren't too sure how this season would go, we lost a few players from last year with uni and a couple going off to play in Canberra.
"It's a young side with a lot of talent and coming fifth, that wasn't too bad.
"It was probably tough for John coming in after losing so many players, but he's done a very good job."
Pleased with how well the side did this year, and with most of the players expected to still be in town for the 2024 season, Cameron believes there's big things coming for the team.
Barely missing finals this year, he said a bit more consistency and some fight to not fall short again will hopefully earn them a finals berth next year.
With no plans to hang up the boots any time soon, Cameron said he'll be back on field again next year.
"I love it," he said.
"There's every chance I'll go around again."
