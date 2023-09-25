The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Brad Kahlefeldt is now a three-time winner of the Wagga Lake Run and Ride

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:15am, first published September 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Lake Run and Ride outright winner Brad Kahlefeldt crossed the finish line just seconds ahead of younger brother Jared. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Lake Run and Ride outright winner Brad Kahlefeldt crossed the finish line just seconds ahead of younger brother Jared. Picture by Ash Smith

Brad Kahlefeldt is now a three-time winner of the Wagga Lake Run and Ride after taking out the 50th running of the event over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.