Brad Kahlefeldt is now a three-time winner of the Wagga Lake Run and Ride after taking out the 50th running of the event over the weekend.
Kahlefeldt who previously took out the event in 2002 and 2018 said it was great to be able to compete in the iconic local event for the first time in a couple of years.
"I think my last win at the Lake to Lake was in 2018 so I haven't done it too often," Kahlefeldt said.
"Unfortunately in my career the City to Lake was always when I was in Europe racing in September so I didn't really get much of an opportunity.
"But now I'm back in Wagga there is really no excuse not to do it and it's a great event for the family.
"Radka (Kahlefeldt) obviously competed as well and our daughter and a lot of the runners around Wagga so it's a great event and I'm really happy to do it."
Brad just edged out brother Jared Kahlefeldt by three seconds in the outright standings while Logan Burkinshaw, Stephen Smith and Radka Kahlefeldt rounded out the top five.
The two brothers had an entertaining duel across the 10km course and Brad revealed he had actually trailed behind Jared for nearly the entire race.
"I knew Jaz was in really good shape so it was a good duel most of the way," he said.
"He went out really hard and I tried to keep him within arms length, I was probably that 15m behind him most of the way up to Kooringal Mall then bridged across.
"Then he went again just coming down into the lake at north side and from there I just latched on the back and sort of waited for my time to kick home.
"He certainly did a great job and he's going to do a great job in his marathon in a couple of weeks."
The 10km event was Kahlefeldt's first competitive race back after overcoming a sacral stress fracture and he said that he was pretty pleased with his final time of 32m46s.
"Yeah I was," he said.
"I was coming back from a sacral stress fracture so it was a serious injury and I was out for some time.
"But the fitness is returning slowly which is really positive and after yesterday I was actually really happy that there is no pain anywhere in the sacral area in the lower back.
"It's really positive and now I can really get after a solid marathon prep so I was really happy to do the event and just get a good hit out in."
It was a great day for the Kahlefeldt family as Brad's wife Radka went back-to-back after completing the 10km course in a very impressive time of 35m50s.
Leyla Liakatos was the second female across the line finishing seventh outright while Jolie Cullen was third after finishing 18th.
Radka was using the event as part of her preparation for the upcoming Ironman World Championships in Kona and Brad said it was great to see her put in such a strong run.
"She didn't rest at all," he said.
"There is zero taper, she did a long ride the day before and she went really good.
"She looked good the whole way and she was pretty happy with the time too and at 35 minutes it shows she's in really good condition leading into Kona which is really important.
"She obviously had a longer warm-up and warm-down to really make it a solid day and she was absolutely rapt to win her second lake to lake."
Kelsey Tobin and Marcos Andres Sodupe were the outright winners in the 5km event after crossing the line first and second in a little over 21m.
Wagga Lake Run and Ride 10km:
1 Brad Kahlefeldt
2 Jared Kahlefeldt
3 Logan Burkinshaw
4 Stephen Smith
5 Radka Kahlefeldt
6 Will Carmichael
7 Morgan Jones
8 Alex Ross
9 Leyla Liakatos
10 Russell Pearson
