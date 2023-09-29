Preparations for Wagga's Gears and Beers Festival underway for 2023 Advertising Feature

This year there will be six bike rides to choose from over the Gears and Beers Festival weekend, followed up by a craft beer festival at Victory Memorial Gardens. Pictures by Tim Beardsley-Smith.

Bike riders and beer enthusiasts alike from near and far are gearing up for a long weekend of excitement across Wagga.

The Gears and Beers Festival will be held over the long weekend, and things are only looking up as the committee celebrates hitting the decade mark.

"We are all ready to go and looking forward to a great weekend," Phillip McIntosh said.

Run by the Wollundry Rotary Club of Wagga, the festival has captured the attention of cyclists and craft beer lovers alike.

As the chairman, Phil said the large committee has been working on the event for more than six months now.

"The weather looks like it'll be beautiful for us, which is great to see," he said.

Over 2500 riders are registered to converge on Wagga for the weekend so far, however there is traditionally an influx of registrations days before and right up until the ride starts.

Frothing to get off the beaten track this long weekend

"That's a significant number of people, not just for a Wagga event but even against other rides across Australia," Phil said.

The craft beer festival at the end of the festival is a major drawcard.

"Lots of bike and charity rides, you do the ride and you finish and that's it - you pack the bike away and go," Phil said.

"With Gears and Beers, we have a festival at the end where mums and dads and kids are all welcome to come along too and celebrate together."

The Thirsty Crow, Bridge Road Brewers, Tumut Brewing Company, King River Brewing company - plus many others will be there showing off their wares.

The broader economic benefit of the festival filters out across the Wagga community. In 2022, Phil said the event brought in more than 3000 cyclists to the city.

"We know from studies in the past that the weekend brings in over $2 million once you tally up what people spend on accommodation, food, etc.," Phil said.

He thanked the support from all involved - including volunteers, local business sponsors, in-kind donations and financial assistance from local and state government - which have made the event such a success.



That strong support has meant 100 per cent of the money made from rider registrations goes directly to local and national charities through the rotary club.

"Last year, the Wollundry Rotary Club donated $217,000," Phil said.

"It doesn't just go to one organisation, but multiple charitable organisations doing great things for the city and beyond."

From Pro Patria, Ronald McDonald House, Riverina Summer School of Strings to St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare and Cycling Without Age - the list of beneficiaries goes on.

"While of course we want to exceed that number this year, we are really focusing on making sure everyone has a fun and safe weekend," Phil said.

"And making sure the community knows there will be a lot of bike riders out and about."

What you need to know

This year there will be six grueling rides to choose from, with The Wiradjuri Welcome (aka Mystery Ride) on Saturday - a 40km of mixed surfaces.



Sunday's rides include the Dirty130 - 130km gravel ride through farms; the 115km - a 115km sealed road ride; the Sic 60 - 60km of gravel tracks, the Roadie 30 - 30km; and the River 10 - 10km through a strawberry farm.

The finish line festival at Victory Memorial Gardens will have hand-crafted beers and ciders, locally roasted coffee, food and live entertainment.



The festival is free for riders and children, and $20 for non-riding adults.

