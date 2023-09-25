Paramedics tended to three patients at the scene of a crash on a Riverina highway on Monday morning before they were transported to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, just past Four Mile Lane, at Little Billabong at about 11.45am on Monday following reports of a crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics arrived to find a single vehicle that had been travelling southbound prior to crashing.
"Paramedics treated three patients at the scene," the spokesperson said.
"All three patients were taken to Wagga Base Hospital."
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre one of two southbound lanes have been closed.
Motorists are being told to exercise caution and be prepared to merge when travelling in the area.
