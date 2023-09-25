The Daily Advertiser
Car crashes on the Hume Highway at Little Billabong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:41pm
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Hume Highway at Little Billabong. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Hume Highway at Little Billabong. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

Paramedics tended to three patients at the scene of a crash on a Riverina highway on Monday morning before they were transported to hospital.

