Riley Budd is now a two-time best and fairest winner at The Rock-Yerong Creek after edging out James Roberts in the Magpies' vote count.
Budd said it was a huge honour to take out the award in a premiership winning year but conceded that he was a tad fortunate to win.
"I think I was helped by the fact that Curtis (Steele) got injured," Budd said.
"Because I think if he hadn't of gotten injured that he probably would've doubled all of our votes.
"It was a bit of a surprise as I thought it would either be James (Roberts) or Curtis to be honest.
"I thought after Curtis' start of the year that he'd rack up enough votes to pretty much win it by the middle of the year and then James obviously had a pretty successful year up forward.
"It was a nice surprise to know that I was the winner in the end."
After going down in last year's grand final to Marrar, Budd said it was fantastic to go one step better this season and win the premiership.
"Yes it was pretty special," he said.
"Going into the game we were heavy favourites which in some circumstances can be a bit of a curse because you go in with this swagger or ego about you and you almost underestimate what the other team can bring to the table.
"But we didn't go in with that mentality which I think was good, we knew we were favourites but we still went in thinking that it was the Jets' first grand final in a fair while so they are not just going to roll over and let us have it.
"They really brought it but it was really special to get over the line in the end."
Budd recently re-signed for a fourth year at the Magpies and he admitted that he absolutely loves playing for the club.
"Yeah it's awesome," he said.
"The first year I went out there was in 2021 and I didn't really know much about it, it was a shot in the dark from both ends.
"I didn't really know much about country football whatsoever but it's been an absolute dream and I think just the community out at The Rock makes it what it is.
"It's the reason all of us Canberra guys keep on going back because it's very hard to leave a place like that because they treat their players really, really well and they've got a really good culture around the club."
Steele was awarded the Mark O'Leary Medal while Scott Wolter picked up the Coaches Award.
Tim Post was most improved, Robert was leading goalkicker while Liam Lupton was a deserving winner of the 'David Pieper' Best in Finals award.
Chloe Aiken picked up best and fairest in A grade ahead of Emily Nixon.
Aiken was also named players player while Amelia Jennings picked up the coaches award.
There was also six new inductees who were awarded life membership at the club with David Pieper, Porky McGrath, Greg Verdon, John Driscoll, John Tritton and the late Anne Driscoll all receiving the honour.
The Rock-Yerong Creek presentation night
First grade: B&F - Riley Budd, runner-up - James Roberts
Reserve grade: B&F - Michael Cummins, runner-up - Tim Post
A grade: B&F - Chloe Aiken, runner-up - Emily Nixon
A reserve: B&F - Monique Gardiner, runner-up Sophie Houghton
B grade: B&F - Lydia Jones, runner-up Bel Jones
C grade: B&F - Zoe McGuiness, runner-up Kirrilly Mannell
