Too excited not to share, Hanwood players on their premiership win

They're the rag tag team who proved they could go all the way on Sunday and after a phenomenal 3-1 Pascoe Cup win, Hanwood's players were all too keen to celebrate.
Not leading the game until late in the second half, the travelling team never let their heads drop and an outstanding final 20 minutes earned them their title.
Between the hugs and the singing and the phone calls home, players couldn't wait to tell everyone just how good the feeling was.
Keeper Cameron Darling could barely stay in his goal as the game wore on, itching for the final whistle to blow.
The Welsh import is in his first year with the team and said it was an outstanding way to finish the year.
"It's massive, especially making those last two grand finals but not making it out," Darling said.
"It's a massive bonus to be part of this job and to get the win today."
Down 1-0 in the second half, a fantastic goal from Andrew Gamble put Hanwood back in the game.
An in-and-out player this season, he was grateful and surprised to have been given a first grade grand final spot.
"It was good to get us back on the chance of winning, we felt we were a bit behind and that quick goal got us back into it, two quick goals from Zap really sealed the game," Gamble said.
"From then on, I thought we were going to win it anyway.
"I had a slow start, went back to England and had a lot of work on so couldn't commit but got back into it towards the end of the year.
"I thought I was going to be in reserves, so it's good to get back and get the win."
Player of the match Christopher Zappala said he felt he'd played a good game, and was ecstatic to share the win with his team.
The group was particularly pleased to have not gone into extra time.
"It was a good game, a hard game which is always good, we didn't want to go into extra time though, because we couldn't run anymore," Zappala said.
"We buried them, and now we can celebrate."
Captain Daniel Andreazza was stoked to finally be a winner.
"It's amazing, what these boys have done this year, what the coaching staff have done this year," Andreazza said.
"The squad that we have pulled together, it's a real good feeling to win."
Part of the 2019 premiership win, Nicholas Kennedy said it was amazing to have the medal around his neck once again.
Saying he was 'never stressed' that they'd no pull through, Kennedy was proud of his team.
"To win it the second time with these lads is an absolute privilege," Kennedy said.
"And to go through undefeated, it's just the icing on the cake."
