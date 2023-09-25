It was a massive win for the Riverina on the weekend with several of the region's top drivers claiming success at Thrashernats.
The epic burnout competition hosted annually by Riverina Thrashers at Yarragundry saw more than 120 cars register for Saturday, with drivers from all over the country competing.
Riverina Thrashers president Ellie Barklem said it was a prideful moment for organisers with the impressive performance put on by local drivers.
"The calibre of finalists was exceptional. It was very close in the end, some of them were only half a point from each other," she said.
"We had a lot of local drivers do well which was a proud moment for us.
"Local Pete Thomson came first in the modifieds and he is on a bit of an up at the moment.
"We also had a 14-year-old Junee boy, Laine Smallmon get third place in the modifieds, and it was his first ever event so that was pretty bloody amazing."
Smallmon was also awarded the top Young Guns trophy - a huge achievement for a first-time competitor of his age.
It was also a good day overall with the sun turning out for the event unlike last year when they were rained out.
"There were lots of smiles on people's faces," Mrs Barklem said.
"Everyone was happy and the weather turned it on for us.
"It was just amazing."
Mrs Barklem said they had a crowd of thousands which made it all worth the while.
"It was a very pleasing crowd of more than 2000 people," she said.
"Pre-sales were up around 550 prior to the day. It was packed."
A successful day comes as a huge relief to the many hard-working hands that string the event together.
Mrs Barklem said Thrashernats takes months of planning.
"A huge thank you goes to the committee members who spent hours preparing for the event and months planning it," she said.
"People think you just turn up but there is a lot of work done behind the scenes prior to the day.
"And the volunteers did amazing as well, they make it what it is. "
