Ed Perryman picked up his first Collingullie-Glenfield Park best and fairest after a stellar season for the Demons.
Perryman has been a model of consistency over the past couple of years at the Demons and had finished runner-up in the past two vote counts.
But the Demons junior took his game to the next level this season and was pleased to have received the honour for the first time.
"Yeah it's not too bad," Perryman said.
"I've been runner-up the last two years so it's not too bad to get it and beat a few handy players."
Predominately playing across half forward last season, this year saw Perryman become a swing man of sorts as he spent time down back, through the middle and even went forward where he kicked 20 goals.
Perryman enjoyed the challenge of playing in different positions and felt a switch to half back early in the season saw him find some good form.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad," he said.
"I played everywhere throughout the year and I probably started playing my best footy when I went to a half back flank.
"Then when my brother got injured I went through the midfield and played mid-forward again and started to find my best footy towards the end of the year."
The Demons bowed out of the finals after losing to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the semi-finals and Perryman conceded the loss was still being felt by the group.
"You still think about it a little bit," he said.
"Our best footy was pretty competitive against anyone and in that third quarter we probably let ourselves down.
"We probably could've been more in front at three quarter time and potentially maybe won, but it was a disappointing last quarter just to fall away.
"We'll look to pick up a few players and improve for next year."
The Demons will have Shane Lenon co-coaching alongside Nick Perryman next season and Ed having re-signed for 2024 was looking forward to playing under the 10-time premiership coach.
"Yeah it should be good," he said.
"He's obviously got a heap of knowledge and he's been in the game for ages and been around for a long time.
"I never got to play with him when he was coaching in 2014 and in the earlier days and I know Nick and Harry used to love playing underneath him.
"So I'm looking forward to it."
Kane Flack finished runner-up behind Perryman in the Demon's best and fairest count while most improved went to Riley Martyn.
Harry Radley was named most consistent, Jayden Klemke picked up most courageous, Rookie of the Year was Hugh Bent, Noah Harper was Best in Finals while Tom Howard was awarded the Scott Jolliffe Coaches Award.
Lily Webb picked up the A grade best and fairest ahead of Tameka Scott while Terry Fuller was honoured with club legend status after dedicating over 30 years of service to the club.
Lindsay Geppert was awarded life membership while the best non-playing club person was Clayton Schneider.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park presentation night
First grade: B&F - Ed Perryman, runner-up - Kane Flack
Reserve grade: B&F - Matt Geppert, runner-up - Doug Dejong
Under 17.5: B&F - Oscar Wichman, runner-up - Hugh Bent
A grade: B&F - Lily Webb, runner-up - Tameka Scott
A reserve: B&F - Taylor Harmer, runner-up - Emily Jolliffe
B grade: B&F - Abbey Grant, runners-up - Lauren Sykes, Jess Dawson
C grade: B&F - Macey Gooden, runner-up - Bella Bolger
Under 17: B&F - Kaelani Goolagong, runner-up - Cecilia Ucin
